LEGO Goes Full Smash Bros and Launches Bona Fide Competitive Fighter

Bandai Namco and LEGO have teamed up to release LEGO Brawls, a brick-based riff on Nintendo’s ultra-popular Super Smash Bros fighting series.

This isn’t an exact Smash clone, like the recently-released MultiVersus, as it brings some new ideas to the destructible table. First up, there isn’t a character roster like similar fighting games. Players make their own characters out of LEGO bricks and related accessories. All told, the developer says there are 77 trillion customization possibilities. That’s a lot.

Red Games Co, / Bandai Namco

You don’t just create the exterior, as the system also allows players to choose from different play styles, including move sets. And there are unique melee weapons, power-ups, and clothing to choose from, each impacting gameplay. In other words, this completely changes the nature of online brawls, as you won’t be able to gauge a player based on what mascot they have chosen.

Speaking of online matches, there are a few varieties to choose from. There’s team-based 4v4, battle royale, a mode where players race to reach collectibles, and more. There is also full cross-platform support, so feel free to take your frustration out on PS5 players because it’s been two years, and the consoles are still hard to find.

Publisher Bandai Namco, LEGO, and developer Red Games Co. also promise continued support for the brawler, with forthcoming seasonal content, branded content, and more.

LEGO Brawls is available right now for every major platform, including the aforementioned PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. It is also available on the cloud-streaming platform GeForce Now and on Apple mobile devices.