What to Know If you're already in a Huddle and want to leave, toggle the Headphone icon to off.

icon to off. If you're on mobile, tap the Headphone icon, then select Leave .

icon, then select . You can also mute your microphone and hide your video if you want to stay, but not be present.



This guide will explain how to leave a huddle in Slack, whether you're using the mobile or desktop versions.

How to Leave a Slack Huddle

To leave a Slack huddle, all you need to do is select the huddle icon.



On the desktop or web app, just select the huddle Headphone icon in the bottom left. It will toggle the huddle off, and you'll be out.

Alternatively, you can use keyboard shortcuts to leave the huddle. On Windows, press Ctrl+Shift+H. On macOS, press Command+Shift+H.

If you're using the mobile app, the steps are the same, but you will need to select Leave from the pop-up options once you've selected the headphones icon.



What Happens When I Leave a Huddle?

Anyone participating in a huddle can leave at any time and it will not have any effect on the huddle itself (even if the person leaving is the one who started the huddle). The huddle will, however, close, when the last person leaves.

Alternatives to Leaving a Huddle

If you don't want to leave, but don't want to contribute to the conversation anymore, you might instead consider muting your microphone, and/or disabling your video. You can use that with the Microphone and Camera icons in the bottom-left of the screen.