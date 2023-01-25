Latest Xbox Developer Direct Reveals New Release Dates for Several Big Games

Today's Xbox Developer Direct included release dates for several upcoming titles and a look at the newest game from the team behind The Evil Within.

Microsoft's Developer Direct gave a number of developers time to talk about their upcoming projects—what to expect, favorite tricks, etc.—and when they'll be made available to the public. Games were from Mojang (Minecraft) and Turn 10 Studios (Forza), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within) and Zenimax Online Studios (Elder Scrolls Online), and Arkane Studios (Deathloop).

Microsoft

Turn 10 Studios and Zenimax were a big focus during the presentation, with the former giving viewers the first official look at its newest game: Hi-Fi Rush. The Ghostwire: Tokyo and Evil Within developers are taking a break from horror, and this bright and colorful new title is being billed as a "rhythm action" game. Players can attack and dodge enemies (or the many bombastic, setpiece bosses) as they like, but can do more damage and pull off more impressive moves if they attack with the beat.

ZeniMax's Elder Scrolls Online, on the other hand, is getting an all-new chapter called Necrom, featuring new quests, a new location, and a new playable character class. The Archanist marks the third new class that's been added to the game since its launch in 2014 and offers unique (and unspecified) magical abilities. Necrom also brings players back to Eastern Morrowind, which Zenimax says hasn't been seen in any other Elder Scrolls games since 1994's Elder Scrolls: Arena.

Other highlighted games included Mojang's Minecraft Legends (specifically the online multiplayer) and Turn 10 Studios' next Forza Motorsport (eighth in the series). A more comprehensive look at Arkane Studios' cooperative apocalyptic vampire FPS Redfall was also given some time in the spotlight, showcasing more gameplay, character abilities, and enemy types.



Hi-Fi Rush is out later today, releasing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass. Minecraft Legends will be coming to the Xbox One, Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on April 18, with Redfall following on May 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass. The Necrom expansion for Elder Scrolls Online will be out this June—specifically June 5 on PC and June 20 for Xbox consoles.

