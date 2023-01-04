Latest OnePlus Flagship Smartphone Set to Arrive Sooner Than You Think

Two new flagship devices are on the way from OnePlus: The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds.

Each of the upcoming models offers what OnePlus considers an improvement over their previous counterparts. Including faster performance and a trio of high-resolution cameras for the new smartphone, and an emphasis on spatial audio and head tracking for the earbuds.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 5G claims a faster CPU and GPU compared to previous OnePlus phones, measuring up to a roughly 35- and 25-percent speed increase, respectively. It will also support up to 16GB of RAM and an "advanced RAM management system" that OnePlus says will aid with game performance and multitasking. The 11 5G also utilizes a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and a 100W fast-charging system for its 5000 mAh battery.

As with most of OnePlus' recent phones, its main feature is the triple-camera system. In this case, it comprises a 50MP main, 32MP portrait, and 48MP ultra-wide. Along with a 13-channel multi-spectral light sensor, courtesy of its ongoing partnership with Hasselblad.

OnePlus

The OnePlus Puds Pro 2 boast "customized spatial audio experience" with a spatial rendering algorithm and a pair of "MelodyBoost" drivers for improved stereo quality. The 6mm driver improves overall sound range and vocal clarity, while the 11mm driver bolsters lower-frequency sounds and bass. Real-time head tracking via a built-in six-axis sensor is also on the spec sheet.

Both the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be out in China starting on Monday, January 9. The rest of the world will have to wait for their global release, which is set to take place on Tuesday, February 7. Pricing information for the new devices hasn't been revealed just yet.

