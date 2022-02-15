News > Internet & Security Latest Chrome Update Addresses a New Zero-Day Exploit It's set to roll out soon, but you can do it manually By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 15, 2022 12:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The latest Chrome update—version 98.0.4758.102—is rolling out for Windows, Mac, and Linux users and addresses a number of critical security exploits. Google's update log notes 11 different security fixes being implemented in the new update, with eight of them considered high-level risks. Several of them are used after free (UAF) exploits that take advantage of a memory loophole to corrupt data or execute code against the user's knowledge. muthardman / Getty Images Of particular note is the one designated CVE-2022-0609, which reportedly allows for UAF in Animation, which Google says has previously been exploited. This means it was used for malicious purposes on more than one occasion, and details on how to use the exploit have likely been spread to other would-be malicious actors. According to Google, none of the other bugs on the list seem to have been exploited yet. Additional details about the security exploits addressed in the new update are being guarded for the moment. Google states that it's intentionally doing so "until a majority of users are updated with a fix." Likely as a way to prevent potential attackers from figuring out how to use these exploits and to make their attack opportunity window smaller (i.e., once there are fewer at-risk users). Thomas Barwick / Getty Images Chrome version 98.0.4758.102 will be steadily rolled out "over the coming days/weeks," but you can manually update now via the About Google Chrome menu. You'll have to restart the browser for it to take effect though, so make sure you don't have anything important left unsaved first. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit