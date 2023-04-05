News > Computers Kobo Returns With Powerful New E-Reader and a Beefy Subscription Service Kobo Plus is set to rival Kindle Unlimited By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 01:03PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming E-reader purveyor Kobo is back with a new tablet and a subscription service that could give Kindle Unlimited a run for its money. First up, the company’s latest e-reader is called Kobo Elipsa 2E. It brings some nifty features to the table, including a large 10.3” glare-free E-ink touchscreen and some tech underneath the hood to reduce blue light and associated eyestrain. Just like the recently-released Kindle Scribe, this is an all-in-one device for reading and writing, as it ships bundled with the newly-launched Kobo Stylus 2. Kobo The battery allows for weeks of use on a single charge, like most e-readers, and there is 32GB of built-in storage to hold hundreds of books and documents. It also plays audiobooks, but you will need a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. The Kobo Elipsa 2E costs $370, and preorders start today, with availability on April 19 in much of the world, including the good ole USA. However, all of those tech-forward goodies would be essentially useless without stuff to read, which is where the company’s new subscription offering comes in. Kobo Plus is a definite rival to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service, offering access to over 1.3 million ebooks and 100,000 audiobooks. Plans start at $8 per month and shoot up to $10 per month for complete access to the entire library of ebooks and audiobooks. Kobo Plus is available now in the US and UK and is available for iOS/Android smartphones and tablets, in addition to Kobo e-readers. The company also says they are busy adding more titles to the library, with more books coming every month. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit