This article explains how to kick someone off Hulu, including instructions for removing one person, removing everyone, and removing a name from your Hulu account.

Can You Kick Someone off Hulu?

You have control over who accesses your Hulu account, and you can kick anyone off at any time by removing their devices from your account. When you do that, their web browser or streaming device is immediately disconnected from your Hulu account, and they won’t be able to use your account again unless they log back in or reactivate their device.

Doing this is helpful if you’ve given access to someone and want to revoke it or if you suspect that your password has been stolen.

Hulu only lets you stream to two devices at once. If that isn’t enough for your family, the Hulu + Live TV service lets you pay extra to remove the two-device limit.

Here’s how to kick someone off Hulu:



Open Hulu in a web browser, and move your mouse over the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Click Account and enter your password if prompted.

Click MANAGE DEVICES.

Locate the device you want to kick off, and click REMOVE.

If you see a device that you don’t recognize, your account may be compromised. After removing the unfamiliar device, make sure to change your password on the Hulu website by clicking your profile icon > Account > Change Password.

How to Kick Everyone Off Hulu

If you have a lot of devices connected to your Hulu account that you don't recognize, or you don't know how to tell, you can remove all of the connected devices at once. When you do that, it removes every device that you have ever authorized to use your Hulu account immediately. That means you'll have to log back in on each device before you can use them again.

It's a good option if you think your password may have been stolen. If that's the case, then it's important to create a new strong password immediately after you kick everyone off your Hulu account to prevent anyone from getting back on without your permission.

Here's how to kick everyone off your Hulu account at once:



Open the Hulu website, and move your mouse over the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Click Account.

Click Protect Your Account in the Privacy and Settings section.

Click LOG OUT OF ALL DEVICES.

Make sure to change your password if you suspect your password may have been stolen.

What Happens When You Remove a Device From Hulu?

When you remove a device from Hulu, that device can no longer stream using your Hulu account. If someone is streaming on that device, their stream will end, and Hulu will prompt them to log in or activate their device. If they have your password, they’ll be able to log back in. If they don’t have your password, they’ll have to contact you for assistance to reconnect their device to your account.

The best way to stop sharing Hulu is to change your password and remove the devices from your Hulu account. If you suspect that your password has been stolen, then you can either change your password and remove any suspicious devices or log out of all connected devices to be safe. In either case, you should change your password. If you don’t, the owner of the removed devices will be able to reconnect them whenever they like.

How Do I Remove a Name From My Hulu Account?

Hulu lets you set up six profiles. Each profile has a watch history and favorites, so most people set up a new profile whenever they share their account. If you don't want to share anymore, you can remove that name from your Hulu account to make room for new ones or clean up the profile selection interface.

Removing a name from Hulu can’t be undone. Deleting a profile is permanent, and Hulu can’t recover the associated watch history and favorites.

Here’s how to remove a name from your Hulu account:



Open the Hulu website, and move your mouse over the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Click Manage Profiles.

Click the name you want to remove.

The primary profile can’t be removed. Click Delete Profile.

Click Delete Profile to confirm the deletion.



How Do I Log Out of Someone Else’s Hulu Account?

If you share a device with someone, and you each have separate Hulu accounts, you need to log out of their account before using yours.

Do you share a Hulu account with the other person? Don’t log out. Instead, switch to your profile. On mobile, tap their profile icon, tap it again, and select your profile. Mouse over their profile icon on the website and then click your own.

Here’s how to log out of someone else’s Hulu account:

