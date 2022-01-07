Smart & Connected Life > Headphones & Ear Buds 6 Ways to Keep Earbuds From Falling Out Tips for keeping the buds in your ears By Daniel Anglin Seitz Daniel Anglin Seitz Writer University of Vermont, Emerson College Dan Seitz is a tech writer with 10 years of experience writing about apps, gaming, and more. His work has appeared on Uproxx.com and other outlets. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Headphones & Ear Buds Eco Tech Electric Vehicles Working From Home Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Home Smart Watches & Wearables Travel Tech Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players View More Wireless earbuds offer superb freedom of movement for exercise and daily life, but they can also be difficult to keep in your ears. Here’s what you can do to keep the music going, and keep those expensive earbuds where they belong. Why Do My Earbuds Not Stay in My Ears? Everyone’s ears are different, and most earbuds are built to a “standard” ear canal size. For most of us, this means they’ll fit most of the time. Now keep in mind, earwax, temperature, and your ear’s particular structure can all affect fit. Combine that with rapid motion and sweat coming into your ear, and it can make it easy for earbuds to come loose. How Do I Keep My Earbuds From Falling Out? Some basic maintenance and care of your earbuds and ears should be enough to keep them in your ears. You also might want to consider aftermarket accessories. 01 of 06 Clean Your Earbuds Over time, cerum (earwax), dirt, and grime will collect on your earbuds, making them harder to use. A quick clean of your earbuds will remove debris that keeps the plug from getting a firm grip. 02 of 06 Try Floor Models For Fit If possible, see if there are “demonstration” models available at the store so you can get a sense of fit. Ones that fit better from the start are more likely to stay in your ears. 03 of 06 Check Your Earbuds For Markings And Instructions All earbuds are designed to fit into your ears in a certain way, so experiment with fit and check the exterior for signs as to how they should be worn.Look for “left” and “right” markings on your earbuds, and then rotate the earbud in your canal until it feels firmly seated. Some earbuds will have other clues as to how you should wear them. AirPods, for example, should be sitting in your ears so the “sticks” point at approximately a 45 degree angle or so towards your mouth. 04 of 06 Get A Firm Fit In Your Ear Before placing your earbuds, pull up on your earlobe and insert the earbud, then let your earlobe go. This will straighten out your ear canal when you put the earbud in and will help it seat itself. 05 of 06 Keep Sweat Out Of Your Ear Canal If you find that your earbuds are slipping during exercise, sweat may be entering your ear. Wear a sweatband around your head to absorb it and keep it out of your ears. In colder weather, a fleece ear protector can keep them seated and keep sweat out while letting body heat vent from the top of your head. 06 of 06 Attach After-Market Accessories There are multiple aftermarket accessories you can use for a better fit. Replacement ear plugs: These come in multiple materials, such as memory foam, for a custom fit that can block out noise. You can even get customized ear plugs designed for your canal, and some earbuds will come with differently sized plugs to offer a better fit.Ear hooks: These soft rubber hooks attach to your earbud and then fit over the ear to help keep them in place. Ear wings: Similar to ear hooks, these attach to the earbud but place a soft rubber “stop” inside the ear.Connecting cord: If the above irritate your ears, you can also get a connecting cable or chain made of rubber or metal that clips to each earbud and loops around your neck. Some will come with alligator clips to connect it to the back of your shirt, so a falling earbud doesn’t pull its friend down with it. Remember that everyone's ears are different, so experiment with all of the above tips until you have the fit that's right for you. The 10 Best Earbuds of 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit