6 Ways to Keep Earbuds From Falling Out

Wireless earbuds offer superb freedom of movement for exercise and daily life, but they can also be difficult to keep in your ears. Here’s what you can do to keep the music going, and keep those expensive earbuds where they belong.

Why Do My Earbuds Not Stay in My Ears?

Everyone’s ears are different, and most earbuds are built to a “standard” ear canal size. For most of us, this means they’ll fit most of the time.

Now keep in mind, earwax, temperature, and your ear’s particular structure can all affect fit. Combine that with rapid motion and sweat coming into your ear, and it can make it easy for earbuds to come loose.

How Do I Keep My Earbuds From Falling Out?

Some basic maintenance and care of your earbuds and ears should be enough to keep them in your ears. You also might want to consider aftermarket accessories.

