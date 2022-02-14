How to Jump in Animal Crossing

It's not technically possible to jump in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game has no 'jump' button or jumping facility. However, there are some ways to climb, hurdle, or even pretend you are jumping. Here's a look at all the methods.



Can You Jump in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

It's not possible to jump in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In its first year of launch, a trend started that had players take screenshots of their Animal Crossing character floating in the air, making it look like they were jumping. It's fun to do but ultimately pointless. Here's how to do it.

Buy or make a bench chair or beach towel in the game. As you choose to sit or lie on it, take a screenshot using the Switch's screenshot button. If you time it correctly, you will take a photo of the animation that plays out as you sit down. It makes it look like the character is floating in the air. However, it's not technically jumping.

Can Animal Crossing Character Jump?

Early on in Animal Crossing, you may notice areas of water you might want to hop across. While there is no jump button, players can construct a vaulting pole to hop across the gap. Here's how to do so.



Collect five pieces of softwood.

This can be done by crafting an axe in Animal Crossing and chopping down trees. Go to a workbench. Find the vaulting pole recipe and tap Craft It! Once crafted, equip the vaulting pole. Head to a water-based gap. Press A to jump across the gap.

How Do You Jump on the Nintendo Switch in Animal Crossing?

Another way to "jump" in Animal Crossing is to use a ladder. High-up cliffs can seem inaccessible because you can't jump. The solution to this is to get a ladder. Here's what to do.



Unlike other tools, ladders never break so you only need to make a ladder once.

Craft a ladder in Animal Crossing by using three types of wood and getting to a particular stage early in the game. Equip it like any other tool through the menu. Approach a cliff base. Press A to use the ladder and automatically climb up the cliff.

How to Jump in the Water in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Another way of jumping in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is diving into the sea. To do so, you need to get a wetsuit, but then you can jump into the sea. Here's what to do.