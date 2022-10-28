How to Join a Slack Huddle

What to Know You can start a Huddle or be invited to one.

Select the Headphones icon in the bottom left. You can adjust Huddle options there, too.

icon in the bottom left. You can adjust Huddle options there, too. The free account is limited to one other caller.

This article explains how to join a Huddle on Slack, step by step, as well as how to make adjustments to the Huddle.

How to Start a Huddle on Slack

A huddle goes beyond text chatting and focuses on audio and video. Joining a Huddle on Slack is as simple as clicking a few buttons.

Log into the Slack application, either locally on your device, or via the Slack web app. Select a channel or Direct Message chat with one of your colleagues from the left-hand menu.

Select the Headphones icon in the bottom-left corner. This will toggle the Huddle on with whoever you were chatting with. They will then be able to join the huddle themselves if they so chose.

Options for the Huddle can be found in the Huddle menu at the bottom left of the screen. These include the ability to enable your microphone and camera for voice and video chat functionality, as well as the ability to share your screen and send a reaction emoji or GIF.

Additional options include the ability to invite more people to the huddle, turn on captions, and options for tweaking microphone quality and camera backgrounds.

Although anyone, even those using the free version of Slack, can use Huddles, they are limited to just two people if initiated by someone on a free account. Pro accounts can create Huddles for up to 50 people at a time.

How to Join a Huddle on Slack

If one of your colleagues creates a Slack huddle, it's easy to join it yourself; especially if they invite you.

If you are a member of a channel or DM chat when a huddle starts, you will receive a notification. Simply select the Join button, whether the notification appears on your desktop/laptop, or smartphone. If you are invited directly by someone, you can select Join within the notification to join the huddle. If you are not part of the channel that the huddle was started in, you will not be able to see the name of the channel or look at its previous conversations. If there is a huddle with a channel or group chat you want to be part of, look for the blue Antenna icon next to the channel. Once you spot it, select the channel, then select the Headphones icon in the bottom left to join.