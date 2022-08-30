News > Smart & Connected Life JBL Releases Powerful Earbuds With an Innovative Touchscreen Charging Case Ditch your phone and control music from the case By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 01:20PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming JBL has just announced the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, complete with a touchscreen-enabled charging case. The company calls it "the world’s first smart charging case." The case features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen with control methods similar to a smartwatch, allowing users to change the volume, control streaming apps, and even receive calls and social media notifications. JBL Of course, the case also, you know, charges the earbuds, but the touchscreen controls allow you to keep your phone snug in its hidey-hole while still retaining some of its most-used features. The forward-thinking specs don’t begin and end with the case, as the earbuds also look to be quite powerful. They are Bluetooth 5.3 LTE compatible and feature 10mm drivers for increased audio fidelity, up from 6.8mm in the previous iteration. The earbuds last for ten hours per charge, with the case allowing four full charges before it needs to head to a power outlet. That’s 40 hours of use, an increase over the six hours per earbud charge and 32 hours per case charge of the last model. JBL’s Tour Pro 2 earbuds include active noise cancellation tech (ANC) and six built-in microphones. One would assume, however, that engaging ANC will significantly decrease the advertised battery life. So how much will this latest innovation in earbud charging case technology set you back? The Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds cost $250 and are available in both champagne and black, with matching case colors. Orders start today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit