JBL Has 3 New Speakers That Let You Command 2 Voice Assistants at Once

You no longer have to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant.

JBL's newest Authentics speaker series boasts built-in music streaming, clear sound, and the ability to juggle two voice assistant platforms simultaneously.

Speakers have been JBL's specialty for decades, so it's only natural for the company to continue producing more of them. This time, it's offering a trio of devices that can work simultaneously with both Alexa and Google Assistant—without the need to manually switch or delete and re-install either of them.

JBL

This new JBL Authentics series includes the Authentics 200, Authentics 300, and Authentics 500 to cover a variety of sound system interests. All models offer Bluetooth pairing, built-in streaming for handling playlists (or phone calls), and JBL One app compatibility for more personalized control.

That said, only the Authentics 300 appears to be wireless, claiming up to 8 hours of playtime with its 4800mAh battery. The Authentics 200 and 500 rely on a 50 to 60Hz, 100 to 240V AC connection. And if you want to use Dolby Atmos, you'll need to focus on the Authentics 500 as the other two models aren't compatible.

JBL

However, all three Authentics speakers include simultaneous Alexa and Google Assistant support. Once set up, you can access either one by saying their respective wake phrases ("Alexa" or "Hey Google") and use them as you normally would to control connected devices. It's also possible to swap some tasks between them, starting something like a timer or setting a reminder with one and then turning off or editing it with the other. Access to both voice assistants means access to their respective services as well, so you'll be able to use YouTube Music, search Amazon for shopping, and so on.

The new JBL Authentics speakers will be available for purchase online and in stores on Sunday, September 17. The Authentics 200 will be priced at $349.99, the Authentics 300 at $449.99, and the Authentics 500 at $699.99.