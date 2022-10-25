Jabra's New Earbuds Take the Frustration Out of Video Meetings and Calls

Jabra has just unveiled some new earbuds built specifically to deal with some of the headaches experienced by remote and hybrid workers.

The Jabra Evolve2 Buds are certified for use with Zoom and Microsoft Teams and feature some high-tech features, such as Bluetooth multipoint connectivity that allows you to connect multiple devices to the earbuds simultaneously. This is extremely useful when multitasking or when trying to relay information from your phone to coworkers or friends in a Zoom meeting.

Jabra outfitted these earbuds with a proprietary voice-enhancement technology that combines algorithms, bone conduction sensors, and four microphones to block out surrounding noise and zero in on the actual conversation. The Evolve2 earbuds also include active noise cancellation (ANC.)

These earbuds are even built to protect your hearing during long-term use sessions. There is an onboard test to ensure your buds have a proper fit and seal, and the SafeTone and PeakStop capabilities compress higher-than-average bursts of volume.

Maximum wireless range and battery life are both important considerations and the Jabra Evolve2 Buds ship with a dongle that plugs into the PC to allow for a wireless range of 65 feet. The battery lasts up to 33 hours per charge, and the earbuds ship with a carrying case that doubles as a wireless charger.

Jabra’s latest earbuds will be available at the end of November with a suggested retail price of $270. Preorders are not up yet, but you can join a waiting list to be notified when they are available.