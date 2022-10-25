News > Smart & Connected Life Jabra's New Earbuds Take the Frustration Out of Video Meetings and Calls Designed for remote and hybrid workers By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 11:12AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Jabra has just unveiled some new earbuds built specifically to deal with some of the headaches experienced by remote and hybrid workers. The Jabra Evolve2 Buds are certified for use with Zoom and Microsoft Teams and feature some high-tech features, such as Bluetooth multipoint connectivity that allows you to connect multiple devices to the earbuds simultaneously. This is extremely useful when multitasking or when trying to relay information from your phone to coworkers or friends in a Zoom meeting. Jabra Jabra outfitted these earbuds with a proprietary voice-enhancement technology that combines algorithms, bone conduction sensors, and four microphones to block out surrounding noise and zero in on the actual conversation. The Evolve2 earbuds also include active noise cancellation (ANC.) These earbuds are even built to protect your hearing during long-term use sessions. There is an onboard test to ensure your buds have a proper fit and seal, and the SafeTone and PeakStop capabilities compress higher-than-average bursts of volume. Jabra Maximum wireless range and battery life are both important considerations and the Jabra Evolve2 Buds ship with a dongle that plugs into the PC to allow for a wireless range of 65 feet. The battery lasts up to 33 hours per charge, and the earbuds ship with a carrying case that doubles as a wireless charger. Jabra’s latest earbuds will be available at the end of November with a suggested retail price of $270. Preorders are not up yet, but you can join a waiting list to be notified when they are available. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit