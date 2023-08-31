Jabra Launches 2 New Elite Series Earbuds for Active Lives and Audio Buffs

Whether you want something durable for an active lifestyle or prefer optimized sound and comfort, one of these two new sets of earbuds should have you covered.

Jabra is launching two new sets of wireless earbuds, each boasting solid battery life, noise cancellation, and spatial sound support.

A pair of new Elite series earbuds from Jabra are hitting store shelves—both online and off—each offering their own specializations. The Elite 8 Active earbuds are designed to stand up to the rigors of a more active lifestyle, and the Elite 10 promises optimized comfort and sound quality for both work and day-to-day life.



Jabra

The Elite 8 Active buds carry an IP68 rating against dust, water, and sweat (as well as drop resistance of about three feet), while the charging case has an IP54 rating for dust and splashes. They also offer active noise cancellation (ANC), Dolby Audio support, Multipoint Bluetooth connection capabilities, and claim to reduce the effects of wind on both the speakers and mics. Jabra also says the Elite 8 earbuds can provide up to eight hours of battery life with ANC turned on or up to 32 hours with the charging case.

Durability isn't as big a focus with the Elite 10 buds, but they retain the Multipoint Bluetooth connection option, an IP57 rating for dust and moisture, and wind noise reduction. They also boast improved ANC over the Elite 8 Active model (as well as some other Jabra earbuds) with "Jabra Advanced ANC," which the company says blocks roughly twice the amount of noise.

Jabra

The big differences are the Dolby Atmos optimization, support for Dolby Head Tracking, and a more comfortable in-ear design. However, the battery caps out at 6 hours (27 with the charging case), putting them behind the Elite 8 Active.

You can purchase a pair of Elite 8 Active earbuds directly through Jabra now, available in four colors (Black, Caramel, Dark Gray, and Navy) for $199.99. The Elite 10 earbuds are currently up for pre-order and are expected to release in September in five colors (Cocoa, Cream, Gloss black, Matte Black, and Titanium Black) at $249.99.