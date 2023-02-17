It's Happening! Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 Series Phones Globally

The long wait is over; Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series smartphones are finally here.

The company announced a global rollout for the series of devices, starting today. The Galaxy S23 series includes the standard S23, the slightly more advanced S23+, and the ultimate splurge, the S23 Ultra.

Samsung

To celebrate the release, Samsung is dropping some deals to lure new customers into the Galaxy ecosystem of devices. You can save up to $1,000 on carrier-adjacent or unlocked devices and get 30 percent off when purchasing other Samsung devices, like the Galaxy Watch5, when combined with an S23 smartphone. Finally, new S23 owners get 50 percent off protection plans.

Samsung has also revamped and simplified its rewards program to coincide with the S23 launch. Purchasing items now gets you more points which can be used toward discounts on future items.

The phones are available in a few colors, such as black, off-white, green, and lavender. Purchasing a model via Samsung and not a retailer or carrier nets you even more color choices, such as red, blue, and grey.

These are powerful gadgets, aided by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, advanced camera systems, and new security protocols. The Ultra has the best camera of the bunch, with a 200MP adaptive sensor, and also ships with Samsung’s S Pen.

As stated, these phones launch today and range in price from $800 to $1,200, depending on which model you choose.