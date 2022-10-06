It's Finally Happening! The iPhone 14 Plus Hits Stores Tomorrow

The wait for the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's middle ground between the iPhone 14 and the fully-loaded iPhone 14 Pro, is almost over.

Close to a month after the release of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, it's time for the iPhone 14 Plus to have its turn. The sort-of midway point between the iPhone 14 and the more feature-rich (and camera-heavy) iPhone 14 Pro is poised to release in stores tomorrow.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

One (really the only) key difference between the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus is the overall size—where the 14 has a 6.1-inch screen, the 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch display instead. That, and the 14 Plus offers six more hours of battery life compared to the 14. If your choices are between those two, it ultimately comes down to how big a screen—and, by extension, how big a phone—you want.

Since the 14 Plus is basically a larger iPhone 14, that also means the iPhone Pro surpasses it in performance and camera quality (though it uses the smaller 6.1-inch screen). But if you want the larger 6.7-inch screen along with the higher specs of the 14 Pro, there's always the 14 Pro Max. Though the 14 Pro Max does start at $200 more than the 14 Plus.

Apple

You'll be able to find yourself an iPhone 14 Plus in either an Apple Store or an authorized retailer on Friday, October 7, starting at $899. It will be available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Red, or Starlight. Though some regions, like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, will have to wait until October 14, while Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico will get them in stock on October 28.