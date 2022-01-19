Is Samsung an Android? Yes, Here’s What You Need To Know

The majority of Samsung smartphones referred to as being powered by Samsung do actually use the stock Android operating system but with a Samsung interface running over the top.

This additional Samsung software often adds features and altered design elements not yet available on the stock Android operating system while still supporting all of the main Android functionality users expect.

Is Samsung Android?

Most Samsung-branded smartphones run some version of the regular Android operating system with additional Samsung design elements and features added on top. Technically, Samsung isn’t Android but many people and publications refer to Samsung phones as being Android phones simply because they support Android apps and do run the Android operating system under the hood.



Samsung did used to make Windows Phone smartphones. These didn’t support Android at all and instead used the Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile operating systems.

Modern Samsung smartphones are best thought of as Android smartphones with a little something extra.

What Is Samsung One UI?

Samsung One UI is an interface installed on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets which modifies the stock Android operating system. In addition to modifying various menus and settings, One UI also features a new aesthetic and user interface designed to reduce eye strain, and make devices easier to use with one hand, hence the name.

One UI launched in 2018 on Samsung’s smartphones and tablets running Android 9 and above. It replaced the previous Samsung modified Android interface, Samsung Experience. Samsung Experience was preceded by Samsung’s TouchWiz interface.

Which Phones Are Androids?

Due to the Android operating system being open source, Android smartphones can be made by a wide variety of manufacturers all around the world.

Some Android smartphones are made by Google, such as the Google Pixel line of smartphones, while others are made by Motorola, OnePlus, and Samsung. Mention of the Android operating system will almost always be mentioned on the product description or packaging of an Android phone.

All iPhones run Apple’s own iOS operating system and cannot be called Android phones. While Android-based phones and iPhones are smartphones, that's where their similarity ends.

What Are Some Samsung Android Phones?

Some of the more popular smartphones that run a Samsung interface over the Android operating system include the Galaxy A and S product lines, the Galaxy Note smartphones which encourage the use of a stylus, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z-Fold smartphones, and the various Galaxy S mobiles such as the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Is Samsung an iOS or Android?

Samsung One UI is an interface built on top of the Android operating system. When someone casually refers to a smartphone, smart watch, or tablet “running Samsung,” they’re almost always referring to the Android operating system running with a Samsung-designed overlay which adds its own additional features and aesthetic.



There is no Samsung version of the iOS operating system on Apple devices.

It should be noted though Samsung does manufacture tablets, laptops, and other devices which run other, non-Android, operating systems such as Windows. Always double-check the operating system on an item’s product page or listing before making a purchase.



Some Samsung tablets and laptops run Windows instead of Android.

Is Samsung Better Than Apple?

Samsung and Apple have rival products in most main electronic categories so judging which company’s products are best will depend greatly on which item you’re after and which features are important to you.

For example, when comparing an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the iPhone may be less expensive but the Galaxy boasts a more impressive screen. Similar comparisons can be made with the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables and the Samsung Pay and Apple Pay electronic payment services.

The company ecosystem you’re already in is also an important factor to consider when choosing new devices. If you have a Samsung tablet, it makes sense to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch as you’ll be able to use the same app store and account that you already have. Likewise, if you have an iPad, buying an iPhone or a Mac would make sense for the same reason.



Is Samsung Japanese?

While many people assume Samsung is a Japanese company, Samsung is, in fact, South Korean.

Samsung was founded in South Korea in 1938 and primarily functioned as a trading company. Over the following decades, the company expanded into other fields and spun-off into several affiliates such as Samsung C&T Corporation, Samsung Engineering, and Samsung Electronics.

