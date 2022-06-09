Is Reddit Down... Or Is It Just You?

When Reddit goes down, it can be difficult to determine exactly why the site isn’t working for you. Here’s how to check if Reddit is down for everyone, if you have a problem with your internet service provider, or if there is an issue with the computer or network hardware on your end.

Is Reddit Down for Everyone?

If you suspect that Reddit is down for everyone, try these steps:



Visit the Reddit Status page. If there is an outage, it will be shown here. This page is hosted by Reddit, but it isn’t on the main Reddit domain, so it may or may not have up-to-date information depending on the problem they’re having. Check the Reddit status Twitter account. This Twitter account will typically post information about Reddit outages. Check Twitter for #redditdown. Check both the Top and Latest tabs, and pay attention to the timestamps on the most recent tweets. If other people are having trouble with Reddit, you’ll typically see recent Tweets using this hashtag. Use a third-party status-checker website like Down For Everyone Or Just Me, Downdetector, Is It Down Right Now?, or Outage.Report. If none of these sites reports an outage, then the problem is likely on your end.

Why Is Reddit Not Working?

If Reddit seems to be working for everyone else, or for most people, then there are a number of areas you can check on your end. The problem may be with your internet service provider or with the hardware or software you’re using to try and reach Reddit. Try these steps if you think Reddit is working for everyone but you:



Reddit Error Messages

In addition to standard HTTP status code errors, like 403 Forbidden, 404 Not Found, and 500 Internal Server Error, Reddit sometimes provides an additional error message to help you figure out what went wrong. For example:

You broke Reddit . Don’t worry, you didn’t break Reddit. This is a tongue-in-cheek reference to server overloads. If you wait a while, the site should start working again.

. Don’t worry, you didn’t break Reddit. This is a tongue-in-cheek reference to server overloads. If you wait a while, the site should start working again. All of our servers are busy right now . This error also appears when the servers are overloaded, so all you can do is wait for the site to start working again.

. This error also appears when the servers are overloaded, so all you can do is wait for the site to start working again. Oops, something went wrong. Try again . When this message appears, you can try to access the site again immediately, and it will usually work. It typically indicates a temporary error.

. When this message appears, you can try to access the site again immediately, and it will usually work. It typically indicates a temporary error. Our CDN was unable to reach our servers. When you see this error, Reddit’s servers are unable to access their content data network, so all you can do is wait.