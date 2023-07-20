Is Google Password Manager Safe? What You Need to Consider Before Using It

The short answer is yes, Google Password Manager is safe. Here's how Google Password Manager works, how it differs from other types of password managers, and the limitations you must consider before deciding whether it's safe. And we'll offer some optional tips to make it even safer.

How Safe Is Google Password Manager?

Google Password Manager and the passwords it generates are considered safe compared to similar password managers. Google uses military-grade encryption to protect your usernames, passwords, and payment methods. Since your information is encrypted on your device before being sent to Google servers, Google can't see it, nor can anyone else.

The better question is, "How safe are my passwords?" Your password manager's effectiveness mostly depends on the strength of your master password (the password for your password vault). That said, creating strong passwords for all your accounts is important.



Ways to Make Google Password Manager Safer

Google Password Manager has a built-in tool called Password Checkup that tests all of your passwords. You should take advantage of this feature, but you can do many additional steps to protect your passwords.

Create Stronger Passwords

Your passwords should be at least 17 random characters, including upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters (like @, &, !, #, etc.). Don't include personal information like your birthday or anything else that might be publicly available.

Google's auto-generated passwords are generally secure, but they only have 15 characters instead of 17. That may not seem like a big difference, but adding two extra characters can be key to protecting your passwords from artificial intelligence (AI).

Change Your Passwords

Use a different password for every account and change all your passwords every 90 days. That may seem like a lot of hassle, but even this one extra step keeps your personal data safer. And Password Manager makes everything easier.

Use 2FA

You should also set up two-factor authentication (2FA) for your online accounts if possible. It requires a verification code provided via email, text message, or a third-party app like Google Authenticator.

Don't Use Public Wi-Fi

Avoid using public Wi-Fi hotspots when you can since they are prime targets for hackers. If you must use an open network, don't access your bank account, email, or anything else with sensitive information.

Protect Your Devices

It's equally important to secure your devices. Password-protect your phone, tablet, and laptop. If your device supports it, set up remote access so that you can wipe your data in case it gets lost or stolen. Regularly scan your computer for malware to ensure it has no viruses that can steal your passwords.



How to Auto-Generate Passwords With Google Password Manager

When you use Google services like the Chrome browser, Google Password Manager will offer to automatically generate and remember a random password. Before you can get password suggestions, you first need to make sure Password Manager is enabled:

Open the Google Chrome browser, select the three dots in the upper-right corner, and then select Google Password Manager.

Select Settings on the left side. Try to create an account on any website or app. When you select the password field, select the pop-up that says Use strong password to get a randomly generated password. Add two characters to make it stronger, then finish creating your account. You don't have to remember your password since it's saved in Google Password Manager. If you don't see the Use strong password pop-up, right-click the password field and select Suggest Password.

How to Use Google Password Manager Checkup

In the Google Chrome browser, open Google Password Manager and select Checkup on the left side. Password Manager will scan and flag any compromised, reused, or weak passwords. Select each of the categories to review your passwords.

Select Change Password and enter a better password (at least 17 random characters with uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols).

It's super important to change any passwords flagged as compromised, but you should really update everything that Password Manager recommends.

For some services, you may need to use the app or website to change your password.

Google Password Manager Alternatives

Other password managers, such as 1Password and NordPass, provide more options than Google Password Manager. Some are free, while others require you to pay a subscription fee.

There are also free stand-alone password generators like Norton Password Generator and Avast Random Password Generator, which can create even stronger passwords than Google's Password Manager.

