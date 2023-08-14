How the iPhone Satellite SOS Function Is Saving Lives During Disasters

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the iPhone is helping save users during natural disasters.

The iPhone SOS feature connects to emergency services, even in areas lacking cellular connectivity.

You can also access satellite communications with a separate messaging device.

Your iPhone 14 could help you survive a disaster.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the iPhone played a crucial role in rescuing a family from the Maui wildfires. It's part of a growing number of incidents in which iPhones are aiding in extrication from life-threatening situations.

"Many emergencies occur in remote areas where cellular coverage is not available or always reliable," Mark Rasmussen, the senior vice president for mobility at Intelsat, a satellite provider, told Lifewire in an email interview. "This creates a challenge for emergency responders when unexpected events occur that require emergency rescue or medical attention in areas where mobile phones and other connected devices are unable to connect to a terrestrial network. That's why satellite is the ideal connectivity solution in these scenarios—satellite connectivity is accessible everywhere."

Help Via Satellite

According to Michael J. Miraflor's post on X (formerly Twitter), his brother's girlfriend's cousin and her family found themselves in a vehicle as the wildfires "abruptly ignited in their vicinity." The white van accommodated five individuals, but the lack of cell phone service in that area prevented them from requesting assistance. Fortunately, one individual among the van's occupants had an iPhone 14, which proved key to their successful rescue from the raging fire.

"No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders," he wrote. "Literally saved their lives."

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 last year, along with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The SOS lets users reach out to emergency services, even in areas lacking cellular connectivity.

Satellite connectivity provides reliable access to the internet even in remote areas with limited infrastructure, allowing people to communicate with their loved ones and rescuers, wilderness expert Fred Hoffman said in an email. It also enables emergency personnel to coordinate relief efforts quickly and efficiently and provide access to vital information such as weather reports and evacuation routes.

"Satellite phones are the most reliable devices for satellite connectivity," he added. "They provide a direct link to satellites and can be used in remote areas where cellular networks are not available."

The Maui incident isn't the first time the SOS feature has come in handy. Despite lacking cell phone service, a woman who recently endured a broken leg while hiking in California managed to dial 911, all thanks to the SOS feature found in the iPhone 14. While walking with her friends in a secluded section of Trail Canyon Falls within Angeles National Forest, Juana Reyes experienced a trail collapse beneath her.

Getting Aid During Disasters

Natural and man-made disasters can destroy terrestrial network connectivity, so land mobile broadband satellite connectivity, such as Intelsat's FlexMove service, provide an alternative to complement traditional ground-based solutions, Rasmussen said. During Hurricane Ian, Intelsat FlexMove terminals to the Ft. Myers area to provide Floridians with the network they needed for early recovery efforts.

Intelsat also works with the First Responder Network Authority in remote areas of the U.S. "The group focuses on providing high-speed secured broadband connectivity to first responders and emergency services, ensuring they get the most up-to-date information when they need it most," he said.

If you don't have an iPhone 14, there are other ways to connect by satellite. A satellite messenger can also transmit SOS signals and work anywhere worldwide, although the extent of coverage can differ by brand. Rechargeable batteries power it and require a subscription, with plans and fees exhibiting considerable variation. Some models offer the ability to send and receive non-emergency messages back home, while certain others only transmit them.

The best way to use satellite connectivity in an emergency is to prepare for the worst, Hoffman said. He suggested stocking up on satellite phones and other devices that offer satellite access so you have them on hand in the event of a disaster. And make sure to keep your phone or device charged to access important information and stay connected in an emergency.

"Finally, familiarize yourself with how to use your satellite devices so you can quickly set up and use them if needed," he added.