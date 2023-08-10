Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Use Live Voicemail Transcription on iPhone Go to the Phone section of Settings to turn it on, and then read voicemails as they come in By Sam Costello Sam Costello Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Turn On Live Voicemail Using Live Voicemail What to Know To turn on iPhone Live Voicemail: Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail > slider to on/green.As voicemail is being left, you can: Pick Up/Accept, Message the caller, Block to blocker caller.If your phone company identifies the call as spam, Live Voicemail will not be activated. This article explains what Live Voicemail is, how it works, and how to use it. How to Turn On iPhone Live Voicemail Live Voicemail should be enabled by default on all phones, but if it's not or if you need to turn it back on, follow these steps to turn on iPhone live voicemail: Tap Settings. Tap Phone. Tap Live Voicemail. Move the Live Voicemail slider to on/green. On the other hand, if you find that you don't like the feature, turn off Live Voicemail by going to Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail > move the slider to off/white. How to Use iPhone Live Voicemail When getting live transcription of voice messages on your iPhone, there are a couple of things to be aware of: Live Voicemail is unavailable for calls your phone company identifies as spam. In that case, you'll see a lock screen message saying that a voicemail is being left, but you won't see the message. You can't control which calls the phone company classifies as spam.All live transcriptions of voicemail are done directly on your iPhone. Transcription isn't done in the cloud, and message text isn't stored there, so you can be sure that all voicemails and transcripts are private. With that knowledge, here's how to use iPhone Live Voicemail: Don't answer an incoming phone call. Instead, let it go to voicemail or send it there directly by double-clicking the Side button or tapping Voicemail on the lock screen. Once the call has been sent to voicemail, you see different things depending on what screen you're on. If you're on the lock screen, a voicemail transcription is displayed as scrolling text as it's being left.From the incoming call screen, your options will be Message, Voicemail, Decline, or Accept. If you're in an app, tap the voicemail icon in the Dynamic Island to go to the transcription screen. If something in the live transcription of the voicemail makes you want to talk to the person right now: From the lock screen, move the slide to answer sliderFrom the incoming call screen, instead, tap Accept. In both cases, you'll break into the call and be able to talk to the caller. If the caller is in your Contacts app, you can tap Message to text them without talking on the phone. If the caller isn't in your contacts, tap Block to block their calls. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit