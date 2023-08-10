How to Use Live Voicemail Transcription on iPhone

What to Know To turn on iPhone Live Voicemail: Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail > slider to on/green .

> > > slider to . As voicemail is being left, you can: Pick Up / Accept , Message the caller, Block to blocker caller.

/ , the caller, to blocker caller. If your phone company identifies the call as spam, Live Voicemail will not be activated.

This article explains what Live Voicemail is, how it works, and how to use it.



How to Turn On iPhone Live Voicemail

Live Voicemail should be enabled by default on all phones, but if it's not or if you need to turn it back on, follow these steps to turn on iPhone live voicemail:

Tap Settings. Tap Phone. Tap Live Voicemail. Move the Live Voicemail slider to on/green.

On the other hand, if you find that you don't like the feature, turn off Live Voicemail by going to Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail > move the slider to off/white.

How to Use iPhone Live Voicemail

When getting live transcription of voice messages on your iPhone, there are a couple of things to be aware of:

Live Voicemail is unavailable for calls your phone company identifies as spam. In that case, you'll see a lock screen message saying that a voicemail is being left, but you won't see the message. You can't control which calls the phone company classifies as spam.

All live transcriptions of voicemail are done directly on your iPhone. Transcription isn't done in the cloud, and message text isn't stored there, so you can be sure that all voicemails and transcripts are private.

With that knowledge, here's how to use iPhone Live Voicemail: