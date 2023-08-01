Why Tiny Phone Screen Bezels Are So Hard to Pull Off Well

The iPhone 15 Pro may have significantly-smaller screen borders.

Reducing bezel size is hard, both technically and usability-wise.

The iPad will also get this makeover in the near future.

Older iPhone and iPad with large screen bezels. Lauren Mancke / Unsplash

The iPhone 15 Pro may have even thinner screen borders, or bezels, than current models, which is a lot harder to do than it might seem.

According to burgeoning rumors, the next iPhone Pro will have shrunken bezels, which not only look cooler but will allow Apple to pack a bigger screen into a smaller- or same-sized phone, the same trick it did with 2018's iPad Pro. But while there are clear aesthetic advantages to such a design, the technical challenges behind slim bezels make you wonder if it's worth it.

"Slimming down the bezels does pose some technical challenges, particularly in terms of incorporating front-facing cameras, speakers, and sensors into the smaller bezels. However, the rapid advancement of technologies like under-display cameras and acoustic display technology, where the screen vibrates to produce sound, has been instrumental in overcoming these challenges," UI/UX designer Goran Paun told Lifewire via email.

Skinny Bezel Love

Apple plans to bring thinner screen borders to the iPhone 15 Pro and Max this fall, with a reduction from 2.2mm to 1.5mm, using a new process that Apple calls LIPO, or low-injection pressure over-molding, according to Bloomberg's Apple rumormonger Mark Gurman. But it doesn't stop there. Apple also plans to use this process to reduce the bezel size on future iPads.

iPhone with the screen turned off. Akshar Dave / Unsplash

"In my opinion, slim bezels are better suited for both phones and tablets. While completely bezel-less designs may offer a futuristic look, practical considerations such as durability, functionality, and cost make slim bezels a more balanced choice. Slim bezels still provide many benefits, such as a larger screen-to-body ratio and an improved viewing experience, while offering some level of protection for the display and housing essential front-facing components," Parvinder Singh, creator of the tech blog The maciOS, told Lifewire via email.

This move makes a lot more sense for a tablet than a phone. The iPads Pro and Air have the smallest bezels in the iPad lineup, but they remain quite a bit bigger than those on the iPhone. The 12.9-inch iPad, in particular, could stand to lose a few millimeters from every edge, making it considerably more practical to hold and carry while keeping the same-sized screen.

And, as we shall see, a tablet-sized device is more immune to one of the biggest UI drawbacks of a bezel-less design.

iPhone Border Patrol

The first challenges of making bezel-less or slim-bordered screen are technical. A screen contains components at its edges, which are what the bezel usually hides. To reduce the size, these components need to be tucked away somewhere—for instance, by curving the screen edges down and away.

Technologically, we have now reached a point where bezel-less devices are entirely possible. However, in the realm of UX, we don't merely ask if we can, but if we should.

"Technologically, we have now reached a point where bezel-less devices are entirely possible. However, in the realm of UX, we don't merely ask if we can, but if we should. Slim bezels can be a powerful tool for enhancing the user experience," says UI designer Paun.

Another technical issue is that the screen borders are home to front-facing cameras, fingerprint readers, and the iPhone's Face ID scanner. One option for this can already be seen in the current iPhones Pro: the Dynamic Island puts the front-facing sensor array into a hole punched right through the top part of the screen but does it in a way that you not only don't notice it but may learn to love it.

Then we get to the user-based challenges. For one, all those delicate components right at the edge of the phone could make it more vulnerable to damage when you drop it.

"Reducing bezels significantly can make the device more vulnerable to accidental damage, as there is less protection for the display. Moreover, the absence of bezels makes it challenging to hold the phone without accidental touches on the screen," says Singh.

iPhone 11. Vojtech Bruzek / Unsplash

And finally, we get to those accidental touches. A border gives your fingers somewhere to rest without accidentally touching the screen. Slimmer borders make those accidental touches easier, so you might end up scrolling when you don't want to or zooming when you want to scroll.

Fortunately, Apple has already gotten pretty good at touch rejection, which uses software to detect and ignore accidental touches. Whenever Apple has shrunk the bezels on the iPad, there has been speculation that it would make it harder to use. But in practice, Apple has nailed it every time. If you have an iPad, you can test this for yourself by holding it with a thumb spilling over onto the active screen edge. It will ignore that thumb.

Overall, then, slimmer bezels seem like a win. And if you keep your iPhone in a case, then most of the durability and usability issues go away, leaving you with a nice, big screen.