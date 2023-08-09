Your iPhone 15 Pro Probably Doesn't Need 2TB of Storage—Here's Why

The iPhone 15 Pro may boast up to 2TB of storage.

Nobody needs that kind of space except video professionals.

And USB-C might finally make it practical to get all that video out of the phone.

The next iPhone Pro will come with a 2TB storage option, which is 8x the storage of the entry-level MacBook Air and 4x the storage of the base MacBook Pro. And yet it's not quite as crazy as it seems.

According to insider reports, the iPhone 15 Pro's storage will top out at 2TB, aka two thousand gigabytes. The current iPhone 14 Pro maxes out at 1TB, which is already far too much for most people. And yet, amongst a certain group of iPhone users, this is going to be excellent news and make it worth upgrading to the new model even if there were no new features. Oh, and there's one more piece of this puzzle to consider—the addition of USB-C to the iPhone.

"If iPhone brings USB-C and up to 2TB of storage internal, then if you were on the road and running out of space on your laptop, you could potentially transfer over a bunch of your files to your phone temporarily until you get home to clear things off," filmmaker Travis Johansen told Lifewire via email. "A huge benefit of having a two terabyte phone is also just the fact that shooting 360 video in 4k or even 8K takes a ton of space."

Record With 'Reckless Abandon'

The most obvious need for added device storage is for hi-def video. Recent iPhones are movie-shooting powerhouses that capture 4K video in Dolby Vision (HDR) at up to 60 fps. That takes up a lot of space. So much space, in fact, if you shoot in Apple's ProRes 4K format, you cannot do it on the smallest 128GB iPhone Pro. You must have at least 256GB storage to even see the option in settings.

As the iPhone's video capabilities improve, professionals can shoot TV shows and movies with just a phone. But at that level, storage fills up fast, and because there is no option for external storage on the iPhone (no SD cards, for example), you need to make sure you have enough space.

It's not just movie makers either. Musicians can also fill up their SSDs pretty fast, as can podcasters, especially video podcasters, or folks recording multiple audio streams from several participants.

"For me, as a podcaster and content creator, I am definitely interested in the freedom of having that much space to be able to record, edit and store all of the episode assets without being tethered to the cloud," podcaster Nate Runkel told Lifewire via email. "I like that I will have essentially a mobile podcast studio in my pocket that I will not have to worry about running out of space in the middle of a project and will be able to edit on the fly. It will also grant me the freedom to shoot videos in 4K with reckless abandon and zero fear."

USB-C Increases Transfer Speed

But unlike in 2021, when Apple bumped iPhone Pro storage up to 1TB, there's likely to be another big change to how we shoot and store video on our iPhones—USB-C.

Lightning is on its way out, to be replaced with USB-C, as the EU mandates. This brings several advantages, and not just that you won't need to carry a special charging cable just for your iPhone.

Lightning is slow. It offers USB-C-speed charging, but for data transfer, the iPhone is still limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which are capped at 480 Mbps. Compare that to the maximum available for USB-C, which is 10Gbps.

For the videographer or photographer, that means it's pretty much impossible to transfer the raw footage off your iPhone during the workday. You either need several phones, plus an assistant to do the transfers, while you switch to a fresh, empty phone to keep shooting.

And that's before we consider the dangers of not backing up that footage as you go. Imagine you have a day's worth of video on your phone, and it dies, or you lose it.

USB-C could fix this, although it's not necessarily a done deal. The 2015-model iPad Pro, which was the last iPad Pro to have a Lightning port, supported USB 3.0 speeds up to 5Gbps. This means that Apple could have added faster transfers to its Lightning iPhones at any time but chose not to.

Either way, the 2TB iPhone 15 Pro will be a model for the pros. Yes, you could store endless series, movies, photos, and videos, but what would be the point? You can stream all that stuff. But for the pros, this is going to be amazing news.