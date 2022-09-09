iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Which Phone is Right for You?

Beyond the obvious difference in price, it can be really hard to understand the differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

This article compares the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, pointing out key differences and shared features in the most important categories, to help you pick the best phone.

Overall Findings

iPhone 13 Lesser camera

1 less storage option

Slightly lighter

Less expensive



6 color options iPhone 13 Pro Better camera

Larger storage option

Slightly heavier

Faster refresh rate on screen

5 color options



The key areas of difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are in the camera (the iPhone 13 Pro packs in more powerful, professional-style features), screen (the Pro has a higher refresh rate), and price (the Pro is more expensive), as well as some minor details, like weight, color options, and storage.

Cost: iPhone 13 Is Cheaper

iPhone 13 128GB Model: US$799

256GB Model: $899

512GB Model: $1099 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Model: $999

256GB Model: $1099

512GB Model: $1299

1TB Model: $1499

The iPhone 13 is about $200 less expensive than the equivalent iPhone 13 Pro model. Pricing is based only on how much storage the phone has. One thing to note here is the 13 Pro maxes out at 1TB storage (the iPhone tops out at 512GB).

We recommend buying as much storage as you can afford—it keeps the phone usable longer, especially since storage isn't expandable—but only people working with large audio, photo, or video files are likely to need the 1TB option.

Camera: iPhone 13 Pro Is for Pros

iPhone 13 Lenses: Wide, Ultra Wide

Zoom: 2x optical, 5x digital

LiDAR Scanner for Night Mode: No

Macro Photography: No

Night Mode Portraits: No iPhone 13 Pro Lenses: Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto

Zoom: 6x optical, 15x digital

LiDAR Scanner for Night Mode: Yes

Macro Photography: Yes

Night Mode Portraits: Yes

The camera is the major area where the iPhone 13 Pro lives up to its "pro" name. While both phones have the same basic features: 12-megapixel cameras, the ability to take both photos and videos, support for Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting, and Live Photos, the 13 Pro's cameras add enhancements and features that make the 13 Pro more suited to serious photographers. Among the 13 Pro's features are a telephoto lens, enhanced optical and digital zoom, a LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensor that enhances low-light photography, and support for Portrait Mode at night.

Video Recording: iPhone 13 Pro Is Tops Again

iPhone 13 Zoom: 2x optical, 3x digital

Macro Video: No

ProRes Video: No iPhone 13 Pro Zoom: 3x optical, 9x digital

Macro Video: Yes

ProRes Video: 4K and 1080p

Most of the video recording features on the two phones are the same: both support 4K and 1080p resolutions, slo-mo in 1080p, Cinematic mode for depth-of-field effects, and HDR video at 4K.

The notable differences are zoom options (just like with photos, the 13 Pro has better zoom), support for up-close macro video, and ProRes video features (only the 13 Pro supports these). Pros and serious amateurs will likely take advantage of the 13 Pro's video features.

Battery: Pro Offers More Power

iPhone 13 Video: 19 hours

Video (streaming): 15 hours

Audio: 75 hours iPhone 13 Pro Video: 22 hours

Video (streaming): 20 hours

Audio: 75 hours

Both iPhone 13 models support the Qi wireless charging standard and offer 75 hours of audio playback. The 13 Pro has a slightly beefier battery that provides a bit more life for watching video. Still, iPhone batteries are plenty powerful these days and both phones will last all day and then some (and we've got tips for squeezing out even more iPhone battery life).

Displays: Very Small Differences

iPhone 13 Super Retina XDR display



6.1-inch OLED

HDR

Resolution: 2532 x 1170; 460 ppi

ProMotion: No iPhone 13 Pro Super Retina XDR display

6.1-inch OLED

HDR

Resolution: 2532 x 1170; 460 ppi

ProMotion: Yes

Higher max brightness

In previous generations, the base iPhone model often had a totally different screen than the Pro (the difference was the technology used to make the screen or the resolution, or both). That's not the case with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro—the phones' screens are very similar. And that's good news: they're big, bright, Retina Display screens that offer stunning quality.

The only differences between the two are that the iPhone 13 Pro's screen is brighter at its maximum brightness and has a higher refresh rate thanks to Apple's ProMotion technology. These differences deliver a smoother image on the Pro model when scrolling and playing games.

Colors: Lots of Variety

iPhone 13 Green

Pink

Blue

Midnight

Starlight

Red iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green

Silver

Gold

Graphite

Sierra Blue

Color choices are funny. They don't make the phone work any better, but colors could make you feel better and if you want a greener green then you have to get the regular iPhone 13. Feeling aside, our advice is to not let the color determine which iPhone 13 model you get. Base your decision on more important factors—storage, camera, price—and then pick a color.

Other Stats: Small Differences

iPhone 13 Weight: 6.14 ounces

GPU: 4 core

Body: Aluminum iPhone 13 Pro Weight: 7.19 ounces

GPU: 5 core

Body: Stainless Steel

In addition to the areas we've already called out, there are a couple of other differences that are good to know about.

First, the 13 Pro is a bit more than an ounce heavier. Most won't notice this, but people who are very weight-conscious will notice.

Second, the 13 Pro—again, living up to its title—has a more powerful Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). The GPU will help with video rendering and could maybe make a difference when playing some games.

Shared Features

iPhone 13 Size: 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.30

Processor: A15

5G: Yes iPhone 13 Pro Size: 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.30

Processor: A15

5G: Yes

In some of the most meaningful ways, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are identical. They support key Apple and iPhone technologies: Face ID security, MagSafe charging, water resistance, Apple Pay, Siri, and much more. They also share many physical similarities: they have the same physical dimensions, the same processor, and both support 5G wireless connectivity.

Final Verdict: You Can't Go Wrong

Generally speaking, both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are great phones. The easiest way to determine which phone is best for you is how important the camera is.

Now, as mentioned earlier, we always recommend buying the most storage you can afford (but 256GB is a sweet spot for most people between price and having enough flexibility that they won't run out of space). Each of these decisions (Pro + storage) adds to the price, so unless you have an extra fat wallet, it's something you'll have to keep in mind.

