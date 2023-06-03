iPadOS 17: News and Anticipated Price (Free), Release Date, Features and Other Rumors

The iPad has had its own operating system, iPadOS, since 2019. iPadOS 17 will be out soon; here's everything we know so far about the new version.

When Will iPadOS 17 Be Released?

Almost every new version of the iPad operating system since iOS 6 in 2012 has launched around the same time: mid-September. This pattern held even after the iPad got its own OS in 2019.

Like in previous years, Apple will probably make the developer beta available after its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote. This year's event, which will include full details on the update, is June 9 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. The public beta will start a bit later. Participants can sign up for free at Apple's Beta Software Program site.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate Expect to see iPadOS 17 come out to the public in mid-September, 2023.

iPadOS 17 Price Rumors

Like all of Apple's operating system updates, iPadOS 17 are free to download and use.

Pre-Order Information

Apple doesn't offer pre-orders for operating systems. Instead, you'll get an alert when your iPad is ready for the new version. To get a preview of its features before they're available to the public, you can join the Beta program.

iPadOS 17 Features

The main update we're anticipating for iPadOS is support for third-party app stores. This change is due to some new European Union regulations. If we don't see it in iPadOS 17, it will definitely be in iPadOS 18, since companies have until 2024 to comply with the law.

Third-party stores would represent a huge shift in Apple's usually airtight ecosystem. By bypassing the built-in App Store, developers can avoid Apple's authorization process (and, possibly, the 30% of sales the company claims). One potential downside is an influx of unverified apps which may be scams or even damage the hardware.

We don't know how Apple will implement this change, but it will probably work similarly to how sideloading works in macOS: You'll receive a notification if you try to download an app from an untrusted source, and you can adjust a setting to not allow third-party downloads.

Reportedly, iPadOS 17 will also see a big update to the tablet's lock screen. We could see widgets and customization similar to what we got in iOS 16, which will work even better on the larger display.

More speculatively, we also expect to see iPadOS interacting with Apple's VR/AR headset, which should also be at WWDC. We aren't sure how that will work, but Apple has been bullish on interactivity between its hardware, so not making the headset work with phones, tablets, and Macs wouldn't make much sense.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPadOS 17 will also get some new apps. Some possibilities include Health (which makes sense if the rumors about pairing your Apple Watch to an iPad with watchOS 10 are true) and a journaling app.

iPadOS 17 Specs and Hardware

Older versions of the iPad won't be able to run iPadOS 17. Because Apple makes four different kinds of iPad, each with slightly different screens, processors, and other hardware, it's hard to say which ones won't get the new system.

Generally speaking, Apple supports OS updates for about five years, so that suggests the following models will be compatible:

iPad : 6th generation and later

: 6th generation and later iPad Air : 3rd generation and up

: 3rd generation and up iPad Mini : 5th generation and newer

: 5th generation and newer iPad Pro: 3rd generation and later

The Latest News About iPadOS 17

You can read all about the newest computers, laptops, and tablets here at Lifewire, but here some news stories that will help you know what to expect with iPadOS 17.

