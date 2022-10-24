iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura Launch With Mail and Messages Updates

This is a big day for those in the Apple ecosystem, as the company just released two major software updates for iPads, Macbooks, iMacs, and Mac Pros.

The company has been teasing these operating system updates for a while, but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura are both officially available for download now. The new iPad OS is the perfect accompaniment for those just-announced hardware refreshes, as the software brings plenty of fresh features to the table.

Apple

iPadOS 16 is a free software update that integrates with the regular iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models. It boasts plenty of improvements over the previous OS, including a robust update to Messages that allows you to edit, delete, and mark conversations as unread.

Messages also now allows you to invite friends and family to SharePlay to join a shared activity like watching a movie or playing a game. The Mail app has been completely overhauled, and lets users set time-sensitive reminders regarding follow-up emails, cancel emails before being read, and schedule emails to be sent at a later date.

As for Ventura, the newly-launched Mac OS promises to bring your computing to the next level. This free software update works with Apple Silicon Macs and Intel Macs and leans heavily on simplifying the workflow between computers, smartphones, and tablets.

Apple

To that end, the Continuity Camera feature lets you control your iPhone’s camera from your desktop, complete with an up-facing desktop view for overhead videos such as hands-on presentations when placed on your workspace. Continuity Camera also brings powerful editing features to Macs, such as Center Stage, Portrait mode, and the new Studio Light enhancement mode.

Ventura also includes Handoff, allowing users to seamlessly switch FaceTime calls from one Apple device to another, and comes packed with Stage Manager for organizing apps and documents, and enhanced security features.

Both OS updates are available on Apple's website now.