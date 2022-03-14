News > Software & Apps iOS and iPadOS 15.4, Plus macOS 12.3, Are Available Now With masked Face ID reading, new emojis, bug fixes, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2022 03:27PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Apple has rolled out iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 for all users, bringing several bug fixes and new features to their respective hardware. If you've been waiting to get the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS installed, today is that day. You can now install iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, along with macOS 12.3 Monterey, to give yourself a much more robust emoji selection—among other additions. Apple With macOS 12.3, average users will be able to test out the much-touted Universal Control feature that lets you control multiple Apple devices from a single source. Anyone using hardware with Apple's Silicon chip will also have the option of using dynamic head tracking and Spatial Audio when listening to their music (on compatible AirPods). Apple On the iPhone and iPad side of things, iOS 15.4 introduces the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, though it only works for the iPhone 12 and newer. There's no mention of Face ID in the update notes for iPadOS, so it's presumably not an option for tablet users. Siri has been expanded a bit as well, with a new voice option along with the ability to tell you the date and time while offline—at least, for certain devices. The update also adds over 30 new emoji for all three types of device. You can download iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 now, directly from your device of choice. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit