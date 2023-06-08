In iOS 17, your Live Voicemail transcribes incoming messages as people leave them.

It will also transcribe those long, annoying voice messages.

This gives you way more control over how people can bug you.

Not since the introduction of the original iPhone in 2007 have we seen such a shakeup of how phone calls work.

Perhaps the most useful new features in iOS 17 are in the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. Taken together, they offer a new set of tools for you, the call/message recipient, to control how people can contact you. Making actual calls on the phone has declined over the past decade in favor of messaging, and it's easy to guess why. But iOS 17's new features make calls—and voice messages—a little less annoying.

"Live voicemail transcriptions can be highly useful as they provide real-time information about incoming voicemails. Users can quickly assess the urgency and relevance of a call without listening to the entire message, saving time and enabling better decision-making," Nikita Sherbina, co-founder and CEO of digital communication company AIScreen, told Lifewire via email.

Call It Off

A phone call is almost always an intrusion. With a text message, you can choose when you read it. With a phone call, the caller decides. You have to answer, or at least decline, the call. At the same time, we seem to have lost the taste for chatting on the phone. I have friends who would rather spend ten minutes searching for an email or chatbot option rather than just calling up the local pizza place to place an order.

It's not about disliking calls but rather about how our lifestyles have shifted and our communication preferences along with it.

"Texts, emails, and other asynchronous modes of communication allow us to weave conversations around our own schedules rather than having to drop everything to answer a call. It's not about disliking calls but rather about how our lifestyles have shifted and our communication preferences along with it," traveler, travel writer, and remote communicator Nick Kembel told Lifewire via email.

But people still like to talk, leaving rambling, five-minute voice messages they expect you to listen to. These are even worse if they contain information because it's a total guarantee that they won't mention the essential phone number, address, or date, until the end.

Apple has fixed both of these problems while introducing a brand new one.

iOS 17's Transcription

The two standout phone features in iOS 17 are live voicemail transcription and voice message transcription. Never again will you have to listen to another human unless you want to.

With the first iPhone, Apple invented Visual Voicemail, which showed a list of recorded voicemails, along with the caller's name (or number), so you could skip to the ones you wanted and delete those you didn't. The alternative at the time was listening to each message in the order they were left.

Now, the iPhone lets you do text-based call screening. If you bump an incoming call to voicemail, the Phone app will now listen to the voicemail message as it is recorded and live-transcribe it to text on the screen. If you like what you hear, you can pick up the phone and begin a conversation.

There are countless scenarios where this will be great. Your spouse calls while you're in a meeting, and you can see whether it's an emergency or if they're just calling to chat. Or you can easily tell the difference between yet another automated sales call and the FedEx delivery person you're expecting today.

"[T]he increasing prevalence of robocalls and spam calls has eroded trust in phone calls," says Sherbina. "While phone calls can be seen as a necessary evil, they still serve a purpose in certain situations. They offer immediate and direct interaction, enabling real-time conversation and emotional connection."

The next feature, though, might be my favorite. The iOS 17 messages app can turn voice messages into text, so you can scan them quickly and ignore the ten minutes of nonsense you would otherwise have to listen to. And even if you listen to voice messages, it's handy to be able to copy and paste addresses and so on from the transcribed version.

All of this is done on-device instead of packing it off to the cloud and therefore remains private. But not everything is great in this release. FaceTime video (and audio) messages let you leave a "video voicemail" if the recipient isn't available, which might be amazing, or just another way to spam people, depending on who's calling.

Finally, one wonders what effect this might have on robocalls. At first, the live transcriptions seem like they might finally beat them, but they'll surely come up with new ways to exploit the tech and scam us. But until then, enjoy these new weapons in your personal war on annoying interruptions.