How Your iPhone Could Soon Help You Understand Your Car Better

iOS 17 has a feature that lets you use your iPhone to understand car dashboard symbols.

Auto symbols have become increasingly difficult to decipher.

Ignoring a symbol you don’t understand could damage your car or lead to injury.

Your iPhone will soon help you decipher the mysterious symbols on your car dashboard.

The upcoming iOS 17 has a newly upgraded feature called Visual Look Up that lets you decode the messages in your cars. Experts say the ability is long overdue.

"Car symbols are confusing because they are often vague, ambiguous, or unfamiliar," Casey Jones, the founder of tech firm CJ&CO, told Lifewire in an email interview. "They can vary depending on the make, model, or year of the car, and they can have different meanings depending on the color or shape of the symbol."

iOS 17 Visual Lookup for Auto Symbols

The new ability of iOS 17 to understand auto symbols hasn’t been announced yet, but Apple watchers online spotted the feature. A screenshot posted to Reddit shows that lights on your dashboard will be read with your iPhone. The phone will show a pop-up at the bottom of the screen displaying the meanings of the symbols.

"The Visual Look Up feature will be useful because it will help drivers understand what their car is trying to tell them and take the appropriate actions," Jones said. "For example, if the check engine light comes on, the feature will explain what it means and what to do next. This can save drivers time, money, and stress and prevent further car damage."

Apple has included Visual Lookup in several previous iOS iterations. It's a visual search engine that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and provide information about various objects, including places and art, that appear in your photos. You can use Visual Look Up in the Photos app and other built-in apps like Safari, Messages, and Mail.

But the new upgrade to Visual Lookup could help decipher car symbols that have become increasingly complex and confusing, car expert James McNally, the managing director of Self Drive Vehicle Hire, said in an email interview. One problem is that there is no universal standard for symbols across car manufacturers, resulting in a diverse range of symbols and variations even within the same brand. Also, symbols often rely on abstract representations or pictograms that may not be intuitive for the average driver.

"As technology advances, vehicles incorporate more sophisticated features, leading to an expansion in the number and complexity of symbols," he added. "Furthermore, car symbols can vary based on the model, trim level, or optional equipment, making it challenging for drivers to interpret them consistently. These factors contribute to the confusion surrounding car symbols and highlight the need for a solution like the Visual Look Up feature."

Finding Meaning in Dashboard Symbols

If you own a car, you probably have seen some of the symbols on your dashboard light up at some point. These symbols are indicators that tell you about the status of your vehicle, such as the engine temperature, oil pressure, battery charge, tire pressure, and so on. Some symbols, such as the seat belt reminder or the low fuel alert, are easy to understand. But others, such as the traction control light or the diesel particulate filter warning, may be more confusing.

Ignoring car symbols could lead to severe consequences for your car and your safety. According to a survey by Britannia Rescue, more than half of UK drivers need to recognize some of the most common car dashboard symbols and their meanings.

Experts warn that not understanding your car warning lights could result in breakdowns, accidents, or even injuries. Among the more ominous possibilities is that the signal could mean a problem with your engine. The check engine light could signal anything from a loose gas cap, faulty oxygen sensor, and misfiring cylinder. Ignoring this light could lead to damage to your engine, increase your fuel consumption, emit harmful pollutants, or fail an emissions test.

If you don’t yet have iOS 17 installed on your phone, you could try deciphering your car symbols by taking a photo of the symbol and doing a reverse-image search for it online, cybersecurity legal researcher Star Kashman said in an email.

For a lower-tech approach, you might want to break out your car’s owner’s manual and search through the list of dashboard symbols. But where’s the fun in that?