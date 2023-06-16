The Coolest iOS 17 Feature Is the Nightstand Alarm-Clock Mode

StandBy (aka Nightstand Mode) turns your iPhone into a bedside alarm clock or status board.

It also shows Live View widgets in full screen.

The feature seems way too comprehensive just to be used on the iPhone.

An iPhone with iOS 17 in StandBy Mode (aka Nightstand Mode). Apple

iOS 17's best new feature isn't its new live voicemail transcripts, interactive widgets, or even its new system-wide stickers. No, the coolest addition is the new nightstand-friendly StandBy mode.

StandBy (aka Nightstand Mode) turns your iPhone into an alarm clock, a clock radio, or a calendar. But it's not just for sleeping (and waking up again). iOS 17 StandBy can take over your iPhone's entire display any time you dock it, making it a useful status board, as we shall see in a moment. StandBy also gets a bunch of developer tools to integrate it with other hardware—which makes us think Apple might even have a standalone home-hub version up its sleeve. Let's take a look.

"StandBy is really cool, and it's like 'a little operating system inside an operating system' because it's full of little quality of life features," technology tip writer Muhammed Abdulhadi told Lifewire via email. "It has its own music-playing interface And really fluid animations, you can still access your control center from it, and when you click on a widget that opens an app when you lock the screen, it goes instantly back to StandBy mode."

Your iPhone Nightstand Companion

Using StandBy is a typical Apple experience. You just put your iPhone on a charger in landscape orientation, and it switches on. It's the same as the Apple Watch's Nightstand Mode. Well, that part's the same. Unlike the watch version, StandBy is super customizable. And unlike the Apple Watch's lame faces, the StandBy options are all beautiful.

The clock and calendar display in iOS 17 StandBy Mode. Apple

You can choose to display a classic clock and calendar or one of several other analog and digital clock faces. But you can also choose to display full-screen widgets. This lets you use the iPhone as an ambient status board during the day. You might put your to-do list on there. Or use it to show sleeve art for the currently-playing song, alongside play/pause and skip controls. Or see the results of a Siri request.

And there's one more thing. StandBy supports Live Activities. For example, say you ordered pizza, and the pizza place's app supports Live Activities, showing you the progress of your delicious order in the lock screen widget. If you're using StandBy, that widget will show full-screen on the docked phone, allowing you to track the PTA (pizza time of arrival) with a glance.

It's a neat gimmick, but one which Apple seems to have put an extraordinary amount of work into. For example, if you have several MagSafe charging docks around the home or office, you can set a different default dock display for each of them. The phone recognizes the dock by its MagSafe ID and switches accordingly, so you can have a clock on your bedside table and podcasts in the kitchen, say.

iOS 17 StandBy Beyond the Nightstand

If you use an iPhone with an always-on display (currently the iPhone 14 Pro models), the StandBy display will stay on. If you have any other iPhone, you will have to tap it to wake the display, which seems odd given that StandBy only works when the phone is connected to power. And when the room is dark, StandBy senses this and shifts the display to red to make it easier on your eyes.

iOS 17 StandBy Mode displayed on an iPhone on a desk. Apple

But that's not all. Not even close. Apple has also developed DockKit, a set of tools that let developers create motorized mounts for the iPhone. This is meant for use while taking photos and videos, but it's easy to see how it could also work for StandBy.

Set in a motorized stand, your phone could follow you around the room so it always faces you. Or it could turn to face you only when you get a FaceTime call. This brings us to one curiously obvious hole in Apple's lineup: a home hub with a screen.

StandBy is really cool, and it’s like 'a little operating system inside an operating system' because it’s full of little quality of life features.

"This is clever—almost like a trojan horse to combat all of the Alexa's and Google hubs out there. If Apple can turn an iPhone into a true home hub device, they can tell their huge iPhone base of customers that they have no need to buy an Alexa/Google to do the same thing!" iPhone user and StandBy fan TheKDub said in a MacRumors forum thread participated in by Lifewire.

Take another look at what StandBy can do, and then imagine that on a HomePod with a screen. It's a clock and a music player, it can show you the feed from your front door camera, tracks your pizza delivery, and makes FaceTime calls that follow you around the room.

All the pieces are in place. It just needs a sleek aluminum and plastic box to hold them.