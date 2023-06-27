Is Apple’s New Intelligent AirPlay for Hotels Safe?

Intelligent AirPlay will soon make streaming from your phone to a hotel TV seamless.

You'll still be using the hotel's possibly-dodgy Wi-Fi.

Avoid public Wi-Fi. If you can't, use protection.

Soon, you'll never have to touch that filthy hotel TV remote again.

In iOS 17, due this fall, you'll be able to easily stream video to hotel-room TVs via AirPlay just by scanning a code. But you'll still connect to dodgy hotel Wi-Fi while doing it. So, is this an amazing way to never have to deal with hotel TV again, or a security risk that Apple is encouraging us to take?

"While the Apple announcement says it's 'built on a foundation of privacy and security,' what that actually means is TBD," Stanislav Khilobochenko, VP at cybersecurity company Clario, told Lifewire via email. "Public Wi-Fi is risky because if it isn't secured (like using a VPN), your browsing session could be viewable to hackers. They could gather information or even install viruses or other malicious software on your device, and you wouldn't even notice. A VPN secures a public Wi-Fi network by encrypting the data to and from your device, meaning your device is essentially untraceable and nearly impossible to locate and compromise."

Intelligent AirPlay

AirPlay is Apple's wireless tech that lets you beam audio and video from one device to the speaker or screen of another. You might use it to stream music to the AirPlay speakers around your home. Or you might use it to send an Apple Fitness+ workout to a big TV.

Intelligent AirPlay, coming to the iPhone and iPad in iOS 17, is several things. For one, it uses AI to learn how you use it and might automatically suggest a nearby speaker to connect to instead of picking it from a list. We'll see how well that works out.

But Intelligent AirPlay also lets you stream video to a hotel TV, starting later this year with hotels operated by IHG Hotels & Resorts. This lets you watch your shows and movies, view photos, and anything else you usually AirPlay to another screen. According to Apple's WWDC keynote, you just have to scan a QR code, and your phone will connect to the hotel's Wi-Fi and access the AirPlay.

Yes. Hotel Wi-Fi.

The Problem With Public Wi-Fi

Like any public Wi-Fi, hotel Wi-Fi is best avoided. Any network you join has potential access to all kinds of data from your devices. After all, you have to send all credentials, passwords, etc., over the network just to get your email, which is probably the most sensitive of all your data.

Public Wi-Fi networks, including hotels, are considered risky due to the need for robust security measures.

The problem with Wi-Fi hotspots is that you don't know who controls it. In a cafe, who knows if the Wi-Fi has been set up to spoof popular services like Gmail to harvest passwords? And it might not be the cafe owner doing it. A poorly-secured network is vulnerable to exploitation and could be compromised and used without the owner's knowledge.

"Public Wi-Fi networks, including hotels, are considered risky due to the need for robust security measures. This openness makes it easier for malicious actors to snoop on data that are transmitted over the network. However, using something like AirPlay on these networks doesn't automatically spell disaster," tech writer and software developer Rajeev Bera told Lifewire via email.

You can probably be pretty sure that hotel Wi-Fi is operated by the hotel, but that doesn't really help. The co-founder of Stay New England and a travel writer Michael Donovan experienced it firsthand. "I was in a hotel in Barcelona, excited to stream my favorite show, only to find out my credit card details were swiped when I connected to the hotel's Wi-Fi," says Donovan.

The best way to protect yourself from the perils of public Wi-Fi is to not use it. Rely on your phone's data plan instead, and use your laptop or iPad to watch movies. It's less convenient but not as inconvenient as having to cancel your credit cards or trying to regain access to your email.

The next best thing is to use a VPN, or virtual private network, which can avoid many of the perils of public Wi-Fi. The problem is that all your data is traveling through the VPN, so you'd better be sure you trust the vendor completely.

As our devices get more complex, they offer us more and more services and ostensibly make those services easier to use. But convenience often comes at a cost, and this time the cost is security. Perhaps Apple has come up with a special, safe way to join hotel Wi-Fi, and we will find that out in the fall. But probably not, so watch out.