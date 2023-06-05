iOS 17 Brings Tons of Quality of Life Improvements to Your iPhone

Apple has a number of quality-of-life improvements planned for iOS 17, doled out across a variety of commonly-used iPhone apps and features.

Today's WWDC wasn't just full of hardware announcements—several future upgrades planned for iOS 17 were also showcased. Across a number of presentations, it was revealed that the next major OS iteration will add a substantial number of improvements across messaging, contacts, personal safety, and more.

Apple

Calls (and how we deal with them) are getting an upgrade with Live Voicemail, which provides a live transcript of a voicemail while it's being left, so you can decide if you want to listen to it now or later. Similarly, if you make a FaceTime call that goes unanswered, you can leave a video message for the recipient, similar to a voicemail.

Stickers are getting some love, too, with Messages allowing their use in chat, as reactions and as graphical overlays for images shared in the chat. On top of which, you can use Image Cutout to make stickers with your own photos (or animated GIFs with Live Photos).

Messages are also getting some attention with a new interface that puts the non-texting apps and other features in an out-of-the-way menu hidden behind a "+" icon. The app will also transcribe audio messages, so you can read them if it's not a good time to listen. And if you want or need a little extra security on your way home, Check-In allows you to share your real-time location with a contact and will notify them of possible delays and cell reception issues.

Apple

Contacts are being updated with customizable Contact Posters, which allow for a variety of image, background, color, and text options. These posters can also be shared easily via NameDrop, a new AirDrop update that can exchange the contact info you choose instantly when your iPhone is in close proximity to another. Apple is extending a similar AirDrop feature into image and video sharing, Shareplay, etc. And if, for whatever reason, you can't stick around once the transfer starts, AirDrop will continue it for you, supposedly still secure and with no break in quality, via the internet.

There's also a Standby mode on the way, which will turn your iPhone into a larger clock-like display when it's plugged in and turned on its side (i.e., horizontal). Something Apple believes will make a great stand-in for a typical nightstand clock, but other features like Siri and scrolling through photo memories will remain accessible.



These planned updates will be rolling out to developers today, with iOS 17 released in public beta next month.