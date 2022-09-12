News > Phones iOS 16 Promises a Better iPhone With New Screen Customizations, More The beta phase is over By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 02:40PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The wait is over—iOS 16 is out of its beta testing phase and available for all compatible iOS devices. If you've patiently waited for the new iOS 16 release, you're in luck. The latest version of Apple's smartphone operating system is available now. As long as your iPhone is compatible (i.e., you have an iPhone 8 or newer), you can start the update immediately. Apple Like most significant version jumps, this update offers several new features for your iPhone. The lock screen is more customizable with simulated depth for your photos, choose between display fonts, and set your preferences for what kind of information is displayed. It can cycle between photos and provide quick looks at the information you want without unlocking your phone. And yes, this is also the iOS update that adds the ability to edit your text messages. Apple Other new features include a Live Text update that can recognize and translate text in videos and improved security in Safari via passkeys that utilize biometric identification instead of passwords. Accessibility is also expanding to include Door Detection to help users with impaired vision and live captions for phone, and FaceTime calls for the hard of hearing. You can install iOS 16 on your iPhone now, free of charge, provided it's an iPhone 8 or newer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit