How to Use Interactive Widgets on an iPhone or iPad

Interactive widgets require iOS 17 or iPadOS 17; not all widgets have this functionality.

This article explains how to use interactive widgets on iPhones and iPads running iOS 17/iPadOS 17 and newer.

How to Use Interactive Widgets on iPhone

Interactive widgets work the same as regular iPhone widgets in creating and organizing them, but they have additional functionality once added. To use an interactive widget on your iPhone, you need to add it to the Home Screen or Today View, then tap elements in the widget like play buttons and list items to use or activate them.

Here’s how to add and use interactive widgets on iPhone:



Long press the home screen until the icons and widgets start to jiggle. Tap +. Tap an interactive widget, i.e. Reminders. Swipe to see the widget options. Tap + Add Widget when you find the option you want. Tap and hold the widget to reposition it. If it’s already where you want it, tap any empty part of the screen instead. Drag right or left to move the widget to a different screen, or all the way left to place it on the Today View screen. Tap any empty part of the screen to place the widget. Tap the widget to interact with it, i.e. tap a reminder in the reminders widget to mark it complete.

How to Use Interactive Widgets on iPad

Interactive widgets also work on iPad, allowing you to control your music, check reminders, and perform other useful tasks. These interactive iPad widgets work the same as regular widgets, with the exception that they let you interact with apps directly instead of just launching the corresponding app.

Here’s how to create and use interactive widgets on iPad:



Long press the home screen until the icons and widgets start to jiggle. Tap +. Tap an interactive widget, i.e. Podcasts. Swipe to see the available widget variations. When you find the version you want, tap + Add Widget. Tap and hold the interactive widget to move it. If it’s already where you want it, tap any empty part of the screen instead. Drag the interactive widget to another screen, and lift your finger. Tap any empty part of the screen or tap Done. The widget is now ready to use, i.e. you can tap the play button to start playing a podcast right from the Home Screen or Today View without launching the Podcasts app.

What Are Interactive Widgets in iOS and iPadOS?

Interactive widgets are an upgraded form of regular widgets. Before introducing interactive widgets, these convenient blocks were passive and only capable of displaying information. For example, a widget could show your reminders or recently played music, but tapping the widget would open the corresponding app.

Interactive widgets can show all the same information as regular widgets, but tapping an element within an interactive widget lets you mark a task complete, play or pause music or a podcast, and accomplish other useful tasks instead of simply opening an app.

This feature was introduced in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, and it works alongside traditional widgets rather than completely replacing them. Only a limited number of widgets are interactive, with the others retaining the older functionality of launching an app. Developers are able to integrate this functionality into their widgets, but they aren’t required to do so.

