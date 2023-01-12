Intel’s Latest 13th Gen i9 Processor Boasts 6.0 GHz Out of the Box

Intel's newest 13th Gen Core i9 desktop processor is here, claiming speeds of up to 6.0 GHz right out of the box.

It claims that the new Intel Core i9-13900KS is a good fit for PC gamers and other "enthusiast" users due to its stock workload performance, something Intel says can attain a maximum turbo frequency of 6.0 GHz without the need for overclocking.

Intel Corporation

Along with the main point of offering 6.0 GHz of processing speed out of the box, the i9-13900KS also works with Intels Adaptive Boost for smoother gameplay. Under the metaphorical hood, it's made up of eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores (24 cores in total) to handle more processes simultaneously. However, that performance requires a base power of 150W—just for the processor.

"The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture," said Intel's Client Computing Group manager for Gaming and Channel, Marcus Kennedy, in the announcement.

Intel Corporation

It's important to remember that whether or not your system is able to maintain unassisted speeds of up to 6.0 GHz will depend on the rest of your specifications. While the i9-13900KS is capable, your computer's overall performance relies on more than just the processor. So different setups may see different levels of function.

You can get your own i9-13900KS beginning today with a starting MSRP of $699, either as a standalone boxed component or as an option for Intel and OEM partner systems. If you decide to buy the processor as a separate part, Intel says it's compatible with Z690 and Z790 motherboards.