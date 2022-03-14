What to Know Go to Windows 11 download page > download Installation Assistant > run executable file > Install OS.

> run executable file > Install OS. Download page > download ISO file > find ISO file > right-click > click Mount > go to virtual drive > run setup file.

> go to virtual drive > run setup file. Download Media Creation Tool > Run exe file > Click flash drive > Click Next > Click Finish > Run setup file.

This article will show you multiple ways you can do a clean download and installation of Windows 11 Home from the tools provided by Microsoft on its website.

Can I Download Windows 11 for Free?

Yes, sort of. You can download the Home version of Windows 11 for free from Microsoft’s Windows 11 download page; however, the Windows 11 has strict basic system requirements your computer has to meet.

If you have a Windows 10 computer, you may be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free by going into the Windows Update tab in the settings menu.

How to Install Windows 11 via the Installation Assistant

Installing via the Windows 11 Installation Assistant is by far the easiest and simplest way to download the new OS onto your computer.

Go to the Windows 11 Downloads page and click the Download Now button under Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Run the just-downloaded Windows 11 Installation Assistant executable file. Click Accept and Install on the terms of agreement window. Windows 11 will automatically start downloading. Give the installation some time to complete. Your PC will restart 30 minutes after downloading is complete to install Windows 11 or you can select Restart now to begin immediately. Windows 11 will automatically be installed and configured.

How to Download the Windows 11 ISO File

An ISO file is a bootable copy of Windows 11 which can be saved onto a USB drive. Once downloaded, you can either extract or mount Windows 11 ISO onto a computer or virtual machine. Make sure you have a USB drive with at least 5.2GB of space.

Go to the Windows 11 Downloads page. Click Select Download under Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO). Select Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO), then click Download. Then it’s going ask you to select a language. Choose your preferred language and click Confirm. You will receive a 64-bit Download link. Click the button to download the ISO file. After downloading, locate the ISO file in your computer's File Explorer. Right-click the ISO file and select Mount. A new virtual DVD Drive will appear in the File Manager. Open it and double-click the setup file to start installation. Conversely, you can transfer the virtual drive to your physical USB drive and install Windows 11 with the Media Creation Tool.

How to Install the ISO File with Windows Media Creation Tool

Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool is the app you will see to extract the Windows 11 ISO file from the USB drive and install it onto another computer or a virtual machine.

Returning to the official Download page, click the Download Now button under Create Windows 11 Installation Media. Double-click MediaCreationToolW11.exe in the File Explorer and launch the tool. Click Accept in the license terms page. If you want to change the language of Windows 11, click the box next to Use the recommended options for this PC. Otherwise, click Next. Click USB flash drive then select Next. Select the USB flash to be used. If you don’t see it, click Refresh drive list. Click Next. Give your computer some time to finish downloading and creating Windows 11 media. Click Finish. And just like before, double-click the setup file to start installation. In the Install Windows 11 window, click Next. Click Accept in the license terms window. The installation wizard will check for any updates available. The Setup will inform you it will install Windows 11 Home and transfer over any and all personal files and apps. Click Install. Windows 11 will be installed along with your files and apps from the previous OS.

Are There Other Ways to Install Windows 11?

The other way you can install Windows 11 involves burning the ISO file onto a USB via the Rufus app, which is similar to the Media Creation Tool but is a portable program. Rufus doesn't install on your computer, rather operates from the USB drive.

It's also possible to boot an operating from your USB device. It requires you to change the boot order in the BIOS menu and configuring the sequence.