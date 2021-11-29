How to Install a Web Browser on Fire Stick

What to Know Choose your Fire Stick's name from the web browser’s app page on the Amazon Appstore website and select Deliver .

. Alternatively, select Appstore on your Fire TV Stick, search for a web browser app and select Get .

on your Fire TV Stick, search for a web browser app and select . You can sideload Google Chrome onto a Fire TV Stick, but the browser isn’t optimized for TVs.



You can use web browser apps on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks to access websites just as you would on your computer or smart device. This guide will walk you through the process of downloading a web browser on Fire TV Sticks, how to use Google Chrome, and which internet browsers are popular with Fire Stick users.

How to Download Web Browsers on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

The process for downloading and installing apps on Fire Sticks also applies to web browser apps. You can install a browser via the Amazon Appstore section of the Fire TV Stick dashboard or trigger the download and installation from the Amazon website.

Here’s the process for how to download and install a Fire TV Stick web browser app from the Amazon website. This method is recommended for those who have trouble navigating the Fire TV Stick interface with the remote.

Open the Amazon website’s Fire TV Apps directory in your preferred browser.

Select the web browser app that you want to install on your Fire TV Stick. For this example, we’ll use the Amazon Silk browser.

If you can’t find the browser you want, type its name in the search bar at the top of the screen. Select your Fire TV Stick’s name from the dropdown menu on the right side of the screen.

Select Deliver. The web browser app should automatically install on your Fire TV Stick.



Is There a Web Browser on Amazon Fire Stick?

All Amazon Fire TV devices support web browsers in one form or another. Amazon Silk is the most popular web browser app with Fire TV Stick users as it’s an Amazon product and is designed specifically for use with the Fire TV Stick remote.

Other popular web browser apps designed for Fire TV Sticks are Downloader and TV Cast for Fire TV. Both feature built-in internet browser functionality, though. You can also use Downloader to download and install files on your Fire TV Stick, while TV Cast for Fire TV offers wireless casting features for broadcasting content from your smartphone or tablet.





Firefox for Fire TV used to be a popular Fire TV Stick web browser app, but support for it ended in early-2021. This app is no longer available.

How Do I Install Silk Browser on Fire Stick?

Because the Silk web browser is a first-party Amazon app, it may already be on your Fire TV Stick. Turn on your Fire TV Stick and select Settings > Apps to see if Amazon Silk is on the list of all your installed apps.

You can also say “Alexa, open Amazon Silk” to open Silk if it’s installed.

If Silk hasn’t yet been installed, you can download it from the app store on your Fire TV Stick or via the Amazon website, just like any other app.

How Do I Browse the Internet on Fire Stick?

To surf the internet on your Fire TV Stick, all you need to do is install a web browser app like Amazon Silk. Once the web browser has been installed, open it as you would any other app and use your Fire TV Stick remote to input website addresses, select links, and scroll web pages.

Here are some quick tips for how to use the internet on your Fire TV Stick.

Use the large ring on your Fire Stick remote to scroll up and down and select buttons and links . Web browser navigation works the same as the main Fire TV Stick menu.

. Web browser navigation works the same as the main Fire TV Stick menu. Use the circle button in the middle of the remote’s ring to select a link . You can also use this button to choose web browser menu items.

. You can also use this button to choose web browser menu items. Press the Menu button and select the Bookmark icon to add a web page to your bookmarks . The Menu button is the one with the three horizontal lines.

. The button is the one with the three horizontal lines. You can use Alexa while browsing. Say “Alexa, scroll (right/left/up/down)” to navigate web pages and “Alexa, select” to select content.

Can I Get Google Chrome on Firestick?

The Google Chrome web browser isn’t available as a native Fire TV Stick app, so you can’t install it via the Appstore or the Amazon website.

However, you can install Google Chrome on a Fire TV Stick by using the Fire Stick app sideloading method. This process involves manually downloading and installing the Google Chrome app installation file.

If you choose to use the sideloading process, you will need to use this URL https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/chrome/ to download the Google Chrome web browser.

It’s important to note that since the Google Chrome web browser isn’t optimized for working on TVs, the Fire TV Stick remote won’t work with it. A far simpler alternative is to use Google Chrome on another device and mirror that display on your Fire TV Stick.

You can cast your display from Android devices, computers, and iPhones, and iPads. The process only takes a few seconds, plus you can use your devices to type search terms and website addresses which is much easier than using the Fire Stick remote.