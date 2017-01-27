How To Get The Official Oracle Java Runtime Environment (JRE) For Ubuntu

Install Java On Ubuntu.

The Java Runtime Environment is required for running Java applications within Ubuntu.

Fortunately when it comes to installing Minecraft there is a snap package available which makes it incredibly easy as shown by this guide.

Snap Packages provide a way of installing an application along with all of its dependencies in a container so that there are no conflicts with other libraries and the application is almost guaranteed to work.

However snap packages do not exist for all applications so you will need to install a version of Java yourself.

There are two versions of the Java Runtime Environment available. The official version is released by Oracle. This version is not available via the "Ubuntu Software" tool which is generally used for installing applications in Ubuntu.

The Oracle website doesn't include a Debian package either. Debian packages with the ".deb" extension are in a format which is easy to install within Ubuntu.

Instead you have to install the package by installing via a "tar" file. A "tar" file is basically a list of files all stored under one filename which when installed places the files in their correct folders.

The other Java Runtime Environment available is an open source alternative called OpenJDK. This version is also not available via the "Ubuntu Software" tool but is available from the command line using apt-get.

If you intend to develop Java programs you will want to install the Java Development Kit (JDK) instead of the Java Runtime Environment (JRE). As with the Java Runtime Environments the Java Development Kits are available as an official Oracle package or an open source package.

This guide will show you how to install both the official Oracle Runtime and Development Kits as well as the open source alternatives.

To start installing the official Oracle version or the Java Runtime Environment visit https://www.oracle.com/uk/java/index.html.

You will see 2 links available:

Java For Developers Java For Consumers

Unless you intend to develop Java applications you should click on the link for "Java For Consumers".

You will now see a big red button called "Free Java Download".