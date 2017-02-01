What Is The Cinnamon Desktop Environment And Why Install It On Ubuntu?

Cinnamon Desktop Ubuntu.

A desktop environment is a collection of tools which enable the user to perform tasks on their computer.

The desktop environment consists of a number of key components such as the window manager, which determine how windows appear and behave, a menu, a panel which is also known as a task bar, icons, file managers and other tools which basically make it possible for you to use your computer.

If you come from a Microsoft Windows background then you will only really recognise one desktop environment as there is only the default one available.

In Windows 10 there is a panel at the bottom of the screen with the Windows logo in the bottom left corner and a clock and system tray in the bottom right. Clicking on the Windows logo brings up a menu from which you can launch applications. You can also click icons on the desktop.

Within Windows you can drag windows, resize them, place them on top of each other and snap them side by side. Windows can also be minimised and maximised.

All of these things essentially make up what is considered to be a desktop environment.

Ubuntu by default comes with a desktop environment called Unity. The key characteristics are the launch bar on the left side of the screen, a panel at the top and when you press the top icon on the launch bar a dash interface appears where you can find applications, play music and watch videos.

Cinnamon is the default desktop environment for Linux Mint. Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu and has many of the same features.

The Cinnamon desktop is much more Windows-like than the Unity desktop that comes with Ubuntu.

If you haven't installed Ubuntu yet and you would prefer your desktop to function more like the Windows one then I would suggest actually installing Linux Mint rather than Ubuntu as Cinnamon has already been customised to work perfectly.

If however you have already installed Ubuntu then there is no need to go to the trouble of creating a Linux Mint USB drive and replacing your Ubuntu operating system with Linux Mint. This is overkill.

You might also want to use Ubuntu and not Linux Mint as it is always ahead of Linux Mint in terms of development. Linux Mint bases itself on the long term support release of Ubuntu. Basically this means you get version 16.04 of Ubuntu plus and security updates and package updates but you don't get newer features offered by Ubuntu 16.10 or indeed later.

With this in mind you might prefer to use Cinnamon on Ubuntu than on Linux Mint.

Regardless as to why you have chosen to install Cinnamon on Ubuntu this guide will show you how to install the latest version of Cinnamon as well as add some useful tweaks at the end.