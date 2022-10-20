News > Social Media Instagram Steps Up User Safety With Better Blocking Tools and Hidden Words Nudges will also see a resurgence By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 12:58PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A few more changes are being made to Instagram to better combat abuse and harassment. Harassment is a problem that most social media platforms have been trying to find the answer to for quite some time, and Instagram is still working on it. Efforts have been made in the past, to be sure, but combating online abuse is an ongoing and constant process—which is why Instagram's tools are expanding. Oliver Helbig / Getty Images In the past, you could block a troublesome account, as well as tell Instagram to auto-block any additional accounts that users may create. Now it goes one step further by giving you the option to also block any alternate accounts they already have, so any and all present and future accounts made by a user that's bothering you will be blocked automatically (assuming Instagram can accurately catch them all). Hidden Words, which lets you set up an automatic filter for various words and terms you don't want to see in your comments, is also improving. Now it works on Story replies (not just regular posts), and Instagram says the filters are better at catching intentional misspellings—like replacing an "i" with a "1" to circumvent filters. New terms to better filter out possible spam messages are also being tested, and support for several languages outside of English—such as Bengali, Farsi, and Turkish—has been added. Instagram Nudges (messages intended to dissuade sending possibly hurtful or offensive messages and replies) are also getting more of a push. While it won't prevent these responses from being sent, it will attempt to convince the sender to change their mind and say something less insulting (or not say anything at all). Instagram's new blocking option, Hidden Words improvements, and more prolific nudges are all available on the app and web versions now, with no updating required. That said, the changes to nudges are limited to apps set to Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, or Spanish for the time being. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit