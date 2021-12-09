News > Social Media Instagram Will Soon Have a Chronological Feed Option Again The option will reportedly be available in 2022 By Allison Murray Allison Murray Twitter Tech News Reporter Southern Illinois University Allison reports on all things tech. She's a news junky that keeps her eye on the latest trends. Allison is a writer working out of Chicago, IL, with her only coworker: her cat Norbert. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2021 01:13PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Instagram will reportedly soon offer the option to go back to the days of seeing posts in chronological order rather than based on an algorithm. According to Reuters, the social media platform plans to launch a version of the app with a chronological feed early next year. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri made the announcement during a Congress hearing on Wednesday, saying the company has been working on the option for months. Getty Images/Tatiana Sviridova Lifewire reached out to Instagram to find out more about the chronological feed, such as if it will be an app update or an entirely separate app but has received no response. Right now, your Instagram feed is ranked based on a combination of three factors: the content you're most likely to be interested in, your relationship with people posting, and the timeliness of the post. This is why you'll still see posts from a few days ago pop up in the first few posts on your timeline. Instagram switched from a chronological timeline to an algorithm-based one in 2016. In a recent blog post, Mosseri said that the new algorithm method was created because "people were missing 70% of all their posts in Feed, including almost half of posts from their close connections." The announcement of an upcoming chronological feed option is a surprise, given that Instagram has said in the past that it would not consider bringing back a chronological feed option. It's also a stark contrast to what was announced earlier this year when Instagram was testing putting suggested posts ahead of posts from people you follow. Adding the feature as a mainstay in your feed would theoretically keep you scrolling instead of exiting the app for lack of content. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit