Instagram Threads Is a Huge Hit! Here's Why That Should Worry You

Threads is Meta's Mastodon-compatible Twitter clone.

It uses your existing Instagram contacts, so you already have a network.

The app is not launching in the EU, probably thanks to privacy concerns.

Threads app on an iPhone. Unsplash / Mockup Photos

Meta's Twitter-busting Threads uses your Instagram login to kickstart your social graph—which is its biggest advantage and its biggest problem.

Threads is pretty much Meta's clone of Twitter. Built by the team at Instagram, you can publish microblog posts of up to 500 words, share photos and videos, comment, repost, like, and follow anyone using their Instagram handle, and it will be compatible with Mastodon. It could be the Twitter replacement everybody is looking for, but Threads is already invading users' privacy. And thanks to stricter privacy laws in the European Union (EU), Threads is not even available in Europe.

"If Meta ends up creating a product that replaces Twitter, on top of its control of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, there's definitely a greater risk of antitrust scrutiny, maybe even on this side of the Atlantic," Ben Michael, attorney at Michael and Associates, told Lifewire via email

Can Threads Replace Twitter?

Ever since Twitter's new owner started running the site into the ground, people have been on the lookout for an alternative. Mastodon is fantastic, but signup isn't basic and easy enough for many users. Bluesky is still invite-only, and nothing else has really caught on. Enter Threads, a Twitter clone that you're probably already signed up for and which comes with an instant social graph.

"Threads is poised to be a real contender for replacing Twitter because it has something Mastodon and Bluesky don't—a built-in user base. The ability to carry over followers from an established social network will make the platform more attractive to users that have hesitated to leave Twitter to start from scratch somewhere else," social media marketer Christopher Spong told Lifewire via email.

It is ironic that when Instagram first launched, it let new users scrape Twitter and import their existing contacts. This may have been a huge ingredient in Instagram's early success. And now Meta, aka Facebook, is doing the same thing with Instagram and Threads.

One of the biggest barriers to a new social network or microblogging startup is creating this network. Why sign up if nobody you know is already on there? Facebook neatly sidesteps this chicken-and-egg situation by squeezing the chicken it already has and sharing its eggs without permission. It will probably mean instant success, as pretty much everyone is already on Instagram.

And that labored metaphor brings us to the EU problem. In 2019, Germany's antitrust Federal Cartel Office (FCO) banned Facebook from sharing user data between its platforms. Facebook fought back, and now the EU has weighed in.

On Tuesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled in agreement with Germany's FCO. Facebook cannot cross-use users' data or track them across its services without offering those users a choice to opt out while still being able to use the core features of the app.

And this is very likely the reason Threads is not available in Europe. It's either a strategic hissy fit, hoping to pressure the EU into backing down, or Meta just can't yet figure out how to build an app without violating its users' rights.

Threads and ActivityPub

Another part of Threads is also unavailable at launch—integration with the ActivityPub. ActivityPub is a set of open standards used to build social-type services and apps and to make them compatible with each other. Mastodon uses ActivityPub, and soon, so will Threads.

This means you could follow friends on Threads without signing up yourself, and vice versa. You will also be able to take your account with you when you leave Threads. With the collapse of Twitter, and the ongoing Reddit meltdown, it seems like the time has come for a decentralized social and publishing network, and Facebook seems to agree.

Social media icons on an iPhone. Ademy AY / Unsplash

Speaking to The Verge's Alex Heath, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said that Threads added ActivityPub integration to entice the more "savvy" user who doesn't trust the company.

At first glance, ActivityPub integration looks like a win, and in many ways, it is. But it's possible, maybe even likely, that Meta will use the old "embrace, extend, extinguish" strategy. Adopt a standard, add your own proprietary features to lock people in (like being able to follow Instagrammers via their @-handles instead of the clunky method used by Mastodon), and then use that advantage to snuff out the competition, even while still using the open platform.

On the other hand, this could just be a maturing of the social web. This, combined with privacy-first legislation from the EU, may mean that we never again have to face the takeover and destruction of an important platform (like Twitter) by a mad despot.