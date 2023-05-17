News > Social Media Instagram Teams up With Giphy for GIF Comments, Expands Reels Editing Tools Respond with animated memes, and take more control over your videos By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 11:51AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Instagram now lets you reply to Reels and posts using animated GIFs, and a few new editing options are headed to Reels in the near future. Both Reels and replies on Instagram are getting an upgrade, with GIF comments (through GIPHY) and three new clip editing features. So now you can express yourself with something more complex than an emoji and have more control over how you present your Reels. Instagram Commenting with a GIF is pretty much as it sounds: You post a GIF instead of text or an emoji, with Instagram pulling from GIPHY's extensive library. This means Instagram users can at least respond with silly animal animations and moving memes, just like other social media platforms. Though the GIPHY integration does mean that you'll have to search for the GIF that best fits your intention rather than being able to upload your own. But if sharing video Reels is more your thing, soon you'll have three more ways to hone your posts. The new Split function will let you divide your video into multiple clips (which can then be edited separately). Instagram is also adding Speed controls, so you can make your clips go faster or slower depending on your preferences. Instagram For those who like to really dig into editing, Replace will allow you to swap a current clip out for a new one without affecting other clips in the Reel. Meaning if you decide to replace a clip in the middle with something else, you won't have to worry about timing, placement, effects, and so on being thrown off. GIF reactions are out now globally via the Instagram mobile app, though the feature doesn't appear to be functioning in the web browser version yet. Additional editing options for Reels are expected to roll out globally within "the next few weeks," but a more precise date hasn't been given. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit