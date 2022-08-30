News > Social Media Instagram May Provide More Improved Content Controls in the Future Things are still in the testing phase By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 01:17PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Instagram is testing additional features to give you more control over what you see and what you'd rather avoid. Not to be confused with Instagram's previously-released Sensitive Content Control, the new options provide more ways to filter what appears in your feed. Once implemented, it'll be a bit more direct than the social media platform's current setup, limiting sensitive content based on what it considers "sensitive." Roberto Westbrook / Getty Images While it's currently possible to mark a post that pops up in Explore as something you'd rather not see, you still have to individually select each one and tell Instagram to stop recommending it. But if testing goes well and the new feature gets a general release, you'll be able to select multiple Explore posts in one go. This way, you can bulk-flag a bunch of posts at once to save time and ideally have a better way to tell Instagram what kind of content you're not interested in. Instagram Along with better flagging, Instagram is also working on a feature that would allow you to create your own filter (of a sort) for suggested posts. With this, you can set up a personal list of words, phrases, or even emojis (or emoji strings) that you want to avoid. Think of it like a muted words list on Twitter, allowing you to decide specifics rather than leaving "sensitive content" decisions up to an algorithm. Selecting multiple Explore posts as "Not Interested" is being tested now, with testing for word and phrase filtering kicking off soon. Instagram has not yet stated when (or if, as things can always change during testing) either of these features will be made available to all users. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit