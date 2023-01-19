News > Social Media Instagram Launches Quiet Mode to Give You Peace of Mind No notifications and auto-replies for the win By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 11:55AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Meta is launching a new Quiet mode for Instagram users in an effort to curb some of the addictive appeal of the image-based social media site. The new mode launches today and is accessible via the settings tab on your app. Once engaged, Quiet mode helps you manage your time and focus in a few ways. First, it auto-replies to direct messages (DMs) and does not even alert you to these messages, freeing up mental space for more important things. Meta On the topic of alerts, Quiet mode eliminates all notifications from the app. This is easily done via your phone’s settings, but it is always nice to have another option, particularly if you are already using the app and want to conserve your screen-tapping energy. Much of Quiet mode also involves teenagers and their rampant social media use. If you are registered as a teenager and using Instagram at night, the app will recommend the mode after a pre-determined amount of time. One assumes this is to encourage teens to stop replying to DMs and, you know, go to sleep. Quiet mode is available now in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with more countries coming soon. Instagram is also reworking how the recommendations algorithm operates, allowing users to hide multiple pieces of content simultaneously. Each removed item tells the AI that you no longer want to see posts of that type. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit