Instagram Now Lets You Collaborate on Posts With Up to 3 People

Getting tired of crafting the perfect Instagram post or reel all by yourself? Now you can enlist a few friends to help.

Meta just dropped an Instagram update that brings new features to the Collab toolset and music-sharing options.

First up, the Collab feature has gotten a real glow-up. You can now invite up to three friends to co-author posts, carousels, or even reels. These collaborative posts will appear on each user’s profile to maximize engagement. Both private and public accounts can be added as collaborators on a post or reel. If you have a private account, start your own post or reel and invite anyone you want. They’ll be added so long as they follow you back.

Meta

This is a big deal because the Collab feature had been severely limited until now, allowing just one co-author and a much narrower toolset. Carousels also hadn’t been available for collaboration.

Speaking of photo carousels, this feature already shows an array of your favorite photos and videos, but now you can add music. Meta says this is a great tool for “sharing a collection of summer memories with friends or moments from your camera roll.”

Finally, the update allows creators to invite followers to participate in sticker-based challenges on Reels. Followers answer questions with stickers, and the account picks their favorite to display. This is being pitched as a new way for high-profile influencers to engage with fans, but anyone can use this tool.

The update starts rolling out today, so check your preferred app store and look for the update button.

