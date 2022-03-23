News > Social Media Instagram Announces Two New Feed Options Introducing Favorites and Following By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2022 01:41PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Instagram has something for those who miss the good ole days of social media when your feed simply showed posts in chronological order. The popular image-sharing social app just announced two new feed options for users, one of which brings back chronological scrolling, according to a blog post by parent company, Meta. Meta/Instagram The new Following feed option is exactly what it sounds like. It shows images by those you follow in the order in which they were originally posted. This is how social media sites operated before algorithms started deciding what posts we'd like to see and the order we'd like to see them in. There is a second feed option, and it's also interesting. Instagram is calling it Favorites, and like Following, it is exactly what it sounds like. It shows posts by users you have favorited. The feature allows people to star, or favorite, up to 50 accounts, and their posts will show up higher in the main feed or exclusively in a dedicated "Favorites" feed. The favorites list is private and will not be visible to anyone else, in case you are embarrassed by your 50 favorite Instagram cats. Meta/Instagram It's not all sunshine and roses in the world of Instagram, however, as head executive Adam Mosseri noted in the blog post that "over time, we're going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests." This likely means more posts by accounts you don't follow, including ads. The new feed options are available in Instagram's latest updates for iOS and Android users. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit