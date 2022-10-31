News > Social Media Instagram Accidentally Suspends Thousands of Accounts—Here's the Scoop The company is looking into it… By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 11:40AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Instagram is in the midst of a service outage that goes well and above the typical "page not found" errors. The company just announced that this outage is telling millions of users worldwide that they are suspended from the platform. Upon login, these users are notified that "we suspended your account on October 31, 2022." Unsplash / Solen Feyissa Even weirder? These suspensions also seem to severely impact follower counts, which could be accounted for by the forced mass exodus from the platform. To show how serious this is, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo lost three million followers overnight, and Instagram’s home account lost more than a million followers. In addition to the false suspensions, many users report that the app has been crashing unexpectedly and running into a spate of related useability issues. Some reports indicate that these problems are primarily impacting iPhone users, but that has yet to be confirmed by an official source. The social media giant is aware of the issue and is working on it. The company has not, however, announced a cause or shared a timeframe for when suspended users would be welcomed back into the photographic fold. If you want to check the status of your account, log in and look for the error message. In the meantime, we wait until Instagram pushes out a fix (or two.) Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit