Instagram Accidentally Suspends Thousands of Accounts—Here's the Scoop

Instagram is in the midst of a service outage that goes well and above the typical "page not found" errors.

The company just announced that this outage is telling millions of users worldwide that they are suspended from the platform. Upon login, these users are notified that "we suspended your account on October 31, 2022."

Unsplash / Solen Feyissa

Even weirder? These suspensions also seem to severely impact follower counts, which could be accounted for by the forced mass exodus from the platform. To show how serious this is, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo lost three million followers overnight, and Instagram’s home account lost more than a million followers.

In addition to the false suspensions, many users report that the app has been crashing unexpectedly and running into a spate of related useability issues. Some reports indicate that these problems are primarily impacting iPhone users, but that has yet to be confirmed by an official source.

The social media giant is aware of the issue and is working on it. The company has not, however, announced a cause or shared a timeframe for when suspended users would be welcomed back into the photographic fold. If you want to check the status of your account, log in and look for the error message.

In the meantime, we wait until Instagram pushes out a fix (or two.)