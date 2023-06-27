Insta360 Drops New Thumb-Sized X3 Action Camera That Records in 4K

Now you can record all your adventures with a tiny little action camera that captures high-res video for more than an hour before needing a recharge.

A new—and very small—Insta360 action camera has been released, offering high-resolution video in a lightweight and compact frame.

The new X3 camera from Insta360 offers many of the features one would expect from a portable action camera, such as a durable and waterproof design and video stabilization. It's also roughly the size of the average person's thumb and weighs 180 grams (approx. 6.3 ounces).

Insta360

Several recording options are available out of the box, including 2.7K ultra-wide, 4K at 30fps, 5.7K Active HDR, 72MP photos, and support for time-lapses up to 8K. Insta360 says the X3's new 48MP sensors will also improve images in low light conditions, while the Active HDR can be turned on to bump up highlights, shadows, and overall contrast.

Additional features include image stabilization and what Insta360 calls "FlowState" to keep video motion even and smooth when in rough or bumpy conditions.

Insta360

A 2.29-inch touchscreen can be used to manage and preview captured video, voice commands can be used if the X3 isn't reachable, and the housing is waterproof up to 33 feet. At the same time, the 1800mAh battery promises about 81 minutes (just under an hour and a half) of recording time and can be recharged in about 90 minutes.

Insta360's new thumb-sized X3 camera is available for purchase now with a base price of $449.99. Additional options such as vehicle mounts, an invisible selfie stick, dive cases, lens caps, and microSD cards can be added separately but will increase the overall cost.