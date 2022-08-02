News > Smart & Connected Life Insta360's First Webcam Gets AI, Stability Features It pans and zooms according to a built-in algorithm By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 12:18PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Camera manufacturer Insta360 is renowned for its action cams and cameras that offer 360 degrees of movement, but now they're making a major play in the webcam space. The company just announced its first-ever dedicated webcam, the Insta360 Link, packed with innovative features and interesting tech. First up, the image sensor is large, at 0.5-inches, which should allow for increased accuracy and a better dynamic range when compared to other webcams. Insta360 The real meat and potatoes here, however, are the integrated AI and 3-axis gimbal system. The camera's AI constantly tracks your face to keep you in the frame. Its built-in algorithm automatically pans and zooms (up to 4x) around the room to create interesting shots while still emphasizing your actions. The AI supports gesture control for zooming in and out, initiating a top-down view, and controlling any affiliated whiteboard devices. Also, when you're finished using the Link, it automatically points downward for increased privacy. As for other specs, this webcam features a pair of noise-canceling microphones, 4K resolution, and a robust software suite that allows for increased control over nearly every aspect of use. You can adjust brightness, exposure, white balance, frame rates, and more. The Link hangs on monitors via a built-in screen clip or fits on any stand with a standard 0.25-inch mount. The Insta360 Link works with both Mac and Windows computers and is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet, and many other video conferencing applications. The camera is available starting today for $300. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit