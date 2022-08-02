Insta360's First Webcam Gets AI, Stability Features

Camera manufacturer Insta360 is renowned for its action cams and cameras that offer 360 degrees of movement, but now they're making a major play in the webcam space.

The company just announced its first-ever dedicated webcam, the Insta360 Link, packed with innovative features and interesting tech. First up, the image sensor is large, at 0.5-inches, which should allow for increased accuracy and a better dynamic range when compared to other webcams.

Insta360

The real meat and potatoes here, however, are the integrated AI and 3-axis gimbal system. The camera's AI constantly tracks your face to keep you in the frame. Its built-in algorithm automatically pans and zooms (up to 4x) around the room to create interesting shots while still emphasizing your actions.

The AI supports gesture control for zooming in and out, initiating a top-down view, and controlling any affiliated whiteboard devices. Also, when you're finished using the Link, it automatically points downward for increased privacy.

As for other specs, this webcam features a pair of noise-canceling microphones, 4K resolution, and a robust software suite that allows for increased control over nearly every aspect of use. You can adjust brightness, exposure, white balance, frame rates, and more. The Link hangs on monitors via a built-in screen clip or fits on any stand with a standard 0.25-inch mount.

The Insta360 Link works with both Mac and Windows computers and is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet, and many other video conferencing applications. The camera is available starting today for $300.